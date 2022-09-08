The tense meeting between Putin and his chief of staff fuels speculation about their bad relationship

LONDON.– Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared on an awkward meeting with his chief of staff on Tuesday during an inspection of military exercises in Russia’s Far East, thousands of miles from the war in Ukraine.

military news service Zvezda published a video in which Putin and the chief of the General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov, are seen entering an observation booth, sitting down with a wide space between them and maintaining an awkward silence while awaiting the arrival of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The tense meeting between Putin and his chief of staff

Gerasimov was adjusting his hair and going through papers, while Putin looked through binoculars.and at one point he curtly assented to a comment from the general.

The awkward body language drew scrutiny from political and military analysts on social media.

”It is evident that Putin does not even want to talk to the commander of the Russian armed forces”former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt wrote on Twitter.

In another clip, the mood seemed lighter, as Putin and Shoigu were seen exchanging a joke while Gerasimov was on the phone.

Gerasimov has been almost absent from the public eye during the 195 days of the war of Russia in Ukraine, which has caused speculation about his relationship with Putin and even sometimes about your health.

Having captured a fifth of the country, Russia has been virtually stopped in Ukraine to the point that it has suffered heavy losses in soldiers and equipment.

Putin, during military exercises Mikhail Klimentyev – Pool Sputnik Kremlin

By continuing the “Vostok” war games, which are held every four years, Putin seemed to be sending a a sign that the Russian army is able to carry out its activities normally despite the demands of war.

However, the Ministry of Defense said that the exercises that began on September 1 involve only 50,000 soldiers, a fraction of the 300,000 who participated in 2018. Western military analysts believe both figures are exaggerated. The exercises have included forces from both India and China.

Among the participating countries there are several neighbors of Russia, as well as Syria, India and their key ally China. The last time Russia carried out such maneuvers was in 2018.

Putin’s visit to the Far East will continue on Wednesday in the port city of Vladivostok, where he is due to address the Eastern Economic Forum.

More than 5,000 people will take part in the four-day forum that began on Monday with a large delegation from China, according to the Kremlin.

In the plenary session of the forum, Putin to meet with Chinese lawmaker Li Zhanshu, number three in the Chinese government hierarchy. Li is the highest-ranking Chinese Communist Party official to travel to Russia since Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine.

“Russia-China relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation are gradually developing,” the Kremlin said in a statement ahead of Putin’s meeting with Li. He also cited China’s “balanced approach” to the crisis in Ukraine and Beijing’s “understanding” of the reasons for the Russian offensive.

Beijing and Moscow have grown closer in recent years, strengthening cooperation as part of what they call a relationship. “unlimited”in which they are seen as a counterweight to US world hegemony.

China has refused to condemn Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine and has criticized Western sanctions and arms sales to kyiv, which have strained Beijing’s relations with the West.

Reuters and AFP agencies