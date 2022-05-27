The tense questioning that Johnny Depp’s lawyer did to Amber Heard

After almost a month and a half, the judicial process that Johnny Depp faces against his ex-wife, the actress Amber Heard in the courts of Fairfax County, Virginia (USA), will be seen for sentencing after the final conclusions of their respective lawyers, which will take place during the day on Friday, May 27.

A legal battle in which both sue each other and have key witnesses that are causing many aspects of their intimate and personal life to come to light, in an attempt by each to demonstrate that the other is in reality was much worse in their relationship, marked by violence, alcohol and drugs.





A legal process that began in mid-2019 after the actor accused his ex-wife of having committed a crime of defamation by publishing an article in the newspaper Washington Post in which she presented herself as a victim of domestic violence at the hands of one of her ex-partners. The actress never named the actor, but he assures that those statements ended up ruining his life and his career.

Amber Heard has indicated that since her relationship with Depp began, she was the victim of physical, emotional and sexual abuse.

A cause that is bringing out the best and the worst in each one, largely thanks to the incisive team of lawyers engaged in the actor’s defense, who are trying the impossible to prove that his ex-wife acted with malice and knowing that he was lying when presenting himself. as a victim of domestic violence. Of them, the lawyer Camille Vasquez is the one that is attracting the most attention, after having starred in a tense interrogation that managed to drive Amber Heard out of her wits and that she admitted, among other things, that she never completed the millionaire donation that she had promised to associations that They work with cases of domestic violence.



Johnny Depp with his lawyer, Camille Vasquez. SHAWN THEW / AFP

On the day of Thursday, May 26, the actress took the stand again, this time to testify as a witness, and those present witnessed once again one of the most tense moments of the process, as Depp’s lawyers seemed willing to give no respite.

The actress began her statement with a broken voice, insisting that she was still traumatized by what she experienced during her relationship with Depp: “Every day I have to relive the trauma. My hands shake, I get up screaming,” he explained to the jury, assuring that his dramatic experiences with the actor had conditioned his personal and sexual life ever since: “This is horrible, painful,” he insisted, “It’s easy to forget that I’m a human being. human, but even though Johnny promised I’d get what I deserved, I don’t deserve this. I want to turn the page.”



The actress recounted again how the hell she lived with Johnny Depp was. Michael Reynolds / AP

However, Camille Vasquez did not intend to give her a break and, once again, it was she who took charge of the interrogation of the actress. With a strategy similar to that of her first meeting, the lawyer began by telling her: “Your lies have been exposed to the world on several occasions, right?” She began, before Heard replied that she had not lied at all. . Now, that did not stop the lawyer, who began to name all the witnesses who had refuted her allegations that week, among which Kate Moss, Depp’s ex-partner who denied the actress just two days ago.

I am not a saint nor do I try to present myself as one. I just want Johnny to leave me alone, he’s already taken enough from me.

“You didn’t expect so many people to show up and testify on his behalf. [de Johnny Depp]right?” Vasquez asked, “When you told the jury, under oath, that you hit Mr. Depp because you thought about how Mr. Depp pushed Kate Moss down the stairs, I didn’t expect that Ms. Moss would agree to testify. and ensure that this had never happened, right?

Some questions that irritated the actress, who claimed not to have been surprised: “I know how many people will appear from under the stones to support Johnny. I have heard many people say many things to be able to be part of The Johnny Depp Show. That’s his power, that’s why I wrote what I wrote. He is a very powerful man.”



Amber Heard hugs her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, after her testimony. Michael Reynolds / AP

Despite the fact that Vasquez reminded her that she would have committed perjury in her testimony, the actress reaffirmed herself, insisting that it was precisely because of her ex-husband’s power that she had written her article in The Washington Postt. Vasquez, for her part, ended her shift insisting on the lies that the actress had told and how everything had turned against her, assuring that she had no more questions, while Heard continued justifying herself: “Johnny promised that he would ruin me, my career, my life… Death was the only way out. He promised me that he would think of him every day.





Johnny Depp has sued his ex-wife for damages of no less than 45 million euros, insisting that her controversial article cost him his image and his professional career. For her part, Amber Heard sued her ex-husband for almost 100 million euros, accusing him of a crime of defamation, in part due to the attacks of the lawyer who then defended Johnny Depp, Alan Waldman.

