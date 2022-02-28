The tension and the discussions appeared in the regional ones of Medellin

Although many groups achieved impressive results in the Medellin regionals and convinced the juries to continue in the competition, others could not understand each other and between discussions more than one was eliminated.

“Why did you start to sing the entire choir when you entered, we had not agreed on something?” Alejandro Cataño asked one of his groupmates. The answer he received was that “you can have a second and in a second you have to show what you have.”

But the disagreements did not end there and in fact, even before his presentation, the tension in the group was evident.

“I told them ‘let’s rehearse’ 100 times, I told them no to that song, I told them with the guitar and you didn’t even want to… because they came together,” Alejandro Cataño strongly complained to his companions.

Alejandro advised one of the members of his group that “in the next one, if they tell you ‘let’s rehearse’, you rehearse, you don’t start chatting on WhatsApp.” However, his partner did not remain silent and replied that “do not blame someone else for his mistakes.”

“If they eliminate me, what a pity Colombia. What a pity the people who were watching me. In fact, I did not plan it that way. I recognize them, it was the worst show of my life,” Alejandro Cataño assured embarrassed before the cameras of X Factor.

