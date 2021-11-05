The tension between China and Taiwan is still growing: sanctions by Beijing against the premier of the island and other members of the government

There is no sign of going down there voltage between China and Taiwan. Just as a delegation of the European Parliament is visiting Taipei, Beijing has compiled a list of “irreducible separatists”Of the island and has issued a provision with which it prevents crossing its borders, more than those of Hong Kong And Macau, to the premier Su Tseng-chang, to the Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and to the president of parliament You Shyi-kun. The measure further exacerbates diplomatic relations between the two countries, which have become increasingly tense after repeated demonstrations of strength by the People’s Republic towards the small territory that claims its sovereignty.

Read Also The tension between China and Taiwan is still rising. Beijing rejects the Pacific Island government’s offer of talks

As explained by the Central Government Bureau of Taiwan Affairs, the purpose of the initiative is to make “criminally responsible for life the people who support the independence of the island “, identifying a list of individuals” who are stubbornly pro-independence“. Precisely with this in mind, the premier is defined by Beijing as the “head of the executive authority of Taiwan”, Wu as the “head of the foreign affairs authority” and You as the “head of the legislative body”. Dragon of the territory, from reunify also with the use of force, as the leader of the Chinese Communist Party himself had said in the past Xi Jinping. The three are considered specifically responsible for “trying to instigate confrontation through the Taiwan Strait, having maliciously attacked and slandered the mainland, having sought independence with words and actions linked to external forces to divide the country and have seriously undermined bilateral relations ”.

Beijing’s move comes just as the first delegation from the European Parliament is visiting the capital of the Asian island-state to follow up on a resolution aimed at signing a trade agreement. “Our presence shows how important Taiwan is for the discussion and the European agenda. You embody freedom and democracy, the most vivid democracy in the region, ”he said Raphael Glucksmann, chairman of the Parliament’s special commission for foreign interference. Who added: “Coming to Taiwan is not a provocation. Plus theEuropean Union shows his interest in the relationship with the country, the more the danger of a war situation fades away ”. The reference is obviously to the tensions unleashed by the recent ones China’s showdowns, which at the beginning of October became the protagonist with its military aircraft of over 15o air raids in the skies of Taiwan.

Read Also New Chinese air raids on Taiwan: 56 in one day, a record. Use: “Provocative”. Beijing: “Ready for anything against independence”

A move that immediately alerted the Taipei authorities, leading the Taiwanese government to evoke the threat of ainvasion by 2025. In addition to the EU, the United States of the president Joe Biden, who at first reassured about alleged agreements made with Xi about respecting the independence of the island but then began to lobby for a more active role of the small nation within the UN by declaring “ready to defend it in case of aggression“. Precisely for this reason, new threats from the Dragon, which he warned Washington on the risks of a “disruptive effect“In bilateral relations if the White House will continue to use the “Taiwan card“.