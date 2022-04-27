The tenth Fast and Furious is left without a director

For a few days the tenth installment of Fast and Furious comes making noise first with Vin Diesel confirming the brie larson arrival and then with him name of the new adventurewhich is supposed to be the penultimate, but we never expected that things would start to get more complicated than necessary.

Yes, because this Tuesday afternoon Director Justin Linkey man in the saga, announced that he is leaving his position as director of Fast X, although he assures that he will also officiate as one of the film’s producers. And although he did not provide reasons, it is speculated that these are creative differencesalthough his departure was on good terms.

“With the support of Universal, I have made the decision to step back as director of Fast X, staying on the project as a producer. Over the course of 10 years and five movies, we’ve been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will always be grateful to the incredible cast, crew, and studio for their support, and for welcoming me to the FAST family.”

It must be remembered that Lin’s role has been key in the saga since he took the direction from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (the third one) to Fast an Furious 6 (the sixth one) Y resumed command in the last F9 the one that as a result of the pandemic had enough problems to be released but in the same way managed to collect almost 800 million dollars to date.

Besides, Justin Lin co-wrote the script for Fast X with Dan Mazeau and he was also supposed to be behind the director’s chair in the eleventh installment, which supposedly will be the one that definitively closes this millionaire saga that debuted without much expectation in 2001. Nothing has been said about that yet.