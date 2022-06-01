The tenth film in the ‘Fast and Furious’ saga will burn wheels on Portuguese roads

action movie series ‘Fast and furious’who plans release its tenth installment in 2023joins the list of international productions that have been chosen Portugal What scene of your recordings.

For this occasion, it will take place in the Portuguese towns of Viseu (center of the country) and Vila Real (north), among others, where this summer some scenes of this feature film will be filmed, in which actors of the stature of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren either Jason Momoa under the direction of justin lin.

The tenth installment of ‘Fast and Furious’ (saga translated as ‘At full throttle’ Y ‘Fast and furious’ in Spanish-speaking countries) It will be the penultimate of this saga of action and car racingsince it is planned that Vin Diesel and company say goodbye with the eleventh tape.

Although this farewell will not mean the definitive end of ‘Fast and furious’but only the closure of its central plot, since it is planned that other titles will be launched that expand the narrative universe of these stories that have triumphed in theaters around the planet.

The nine films of the saga ‘Fast and furious’ plus the derivative tape ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ They have raised around 6,700 million dollars worldwide.

This international project joins other initiatives that have been recorded in Portugal, such as ‘damsel’a Spanish film Juan Carlos Fresnadillo starring the young British star Millie Bobby Brown; ‘The Money Heist’ either ‘The man who killed Don Quixote’of Terry Gilliam.

Let’s remember that ‘F9’ featured Lin as director and a spectacular cast in which, in addition to Wine Dieselappeared, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordan Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel and the incorporation of actors of the stature of Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker Y John Cenathe villain of the new installment