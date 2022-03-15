The TEP Code, the best therapy with several specialists

The presence of a multidisciplinary team in addressing the pulmonary thromboembolism (TEP) gains even more importance for the start-up of the PET codethe activation of a group of specialists to identify the best therapeutic option for the patient. Professionals know it well Ramon y Cajal Hospital, that have detailed how this initiative works, whose ultimate goal is “to be executives”.

Simulation of activation of the TEP Code.

This has been underlined David Jimenezhead of the Pneumology Service at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital, during the new Interhospital Conference on Pulmonology in Madrid- Ramón y Cajal Hospital, organized by Medical Writing, sponsored by the Neumomadrid Foundation and in collaboration with GSK and Oximesa Nippon Gases. During the meeting, different specialists carried out a real simulation of the operation of the TEP Code.

And it is that Ramón y Cajal is one of the first hospitals in Europe to meet telematically with the multidisciplinary team and the patient, many times outside of its schedule during the afternoon and even at night.

Diego Duran, a resident of the Pneumology Service of the Ramón y Cajal Hospital, has been in charge of presenting the case: a 26-year-old woman, without toxic habits or allergies, with the peculiarity of the use of hormonal contraceptives. When she arrives at the ER, she explains her, she manifests a chest pain one week of evolution. In addition, it has progressively developed a dyspnoea which results in not being able to make more than minimal efforts and palpitations.

The first tests carried out are a electrocardiogram and one chest x-rayhowever, it is the subsequent analysis that begins to give more relevant results that are immediately confirmed with a CT angiography.

In this point, jesus runfrom the Emergency Service of the Ramón y Cajal Hospital already warns that the patient should be monitoreda, since it has several striking parameters such as tachycardia or right ventricular overload. As he explains, the patient in the simulation is from intermediate-high risk, so her heart rate and blood pressure must be controlled: “This is a patient with whom we must act as soon as possible and activate the PET Code to activate strategies from a therapeutic point of view.” Jiménez agrees with this prognosis, who affirms that she is a patient that “greatly worries” the professionals who treat her given her heart rate.