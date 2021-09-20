The tequila of the vip (which George Clooney created) to still feel on vacation

September is here, we are back to work and to the usual routine, but a moment may be enough to change it: for example, did you think that with a detail can recreate the beach atmosphere? For instance a good drink prepared with a sophisticated and full of flavor distillate, an amazing one tequila (yes to the masculine, because – as the connoisseurs remember – it is a liqueur), which in a glass (or even mixed in a cocktail) tells all the aromas and taste of Mexico And which in one gulp makes you remember the holidays with the sea and the good life in company: And Casamigos, the tequila born from the passion for good drinking of George Clooney and Rande Gerber, entrepreneur in the restaurant business (and husband of Cindy Crawford).

After tasting over 800 bottles in the company of their friends they found the perfect formula: a tequila made with the pulp of the blue agave harvested in Jalisco, toasted and softened for three days and then fermented with an artisanal method. The result is a liqueur so good «that it must not be covered with ice, salt, lemon and ideal to savor in company», Said George Clooney himself, who already in the name tells of his« House of friends », of a distillate born to be enjoyed with those you love and with those you feel good about.

They appreciate it experienced mixologists who now have no doubts about what to choose, and many VIPs who immediately loved Casamigos making it the protagonist of a wonderful summer: among them the players Marco Borriello and Claudio Marchisio, the influencers Mariano Di Vaio and Veronica Ferraro, Francesca Versace and then the entrepreneur Guglielmo Miani and the digital entrepreneur Gresy Daniilidis (she is on the cover of this article).

They enjoyed Casamigos during their golden holidays in Costa Smeralda, tasting it during exclusive dinners combined with gourmet dishes, pool parties and masterclasses in the most beautiful houses of the most chic coast of Sardinia with the format House of Friends, and during elegant evenings in the most chic clubs in the area, from Nikki Beach to Phi Beach, always in company, in the spirit of this tequila born to be shared. Special appointments where they discovered all the tastes and scents of two exclusive Casamigos references that we can all taste to feel a bit on holiday like them, choosing according to the moment.

Do you like smooth tequila? The perfect choice is the Casamigo Reposado: rests for 7 months, it has a soft, slightly woody taste, with sweet notes of caramel and cocoa that are released one sip after another.

Do you prefer cocktails? Experience the versatility of Casamigos Blanco: a tequila that rests for two months, with a fresh and clean taste with hints of citrus, vanilla and sweet agave, with a long and soft aftertaste. The celebrities who spent their holidays with Casamigos tasted it in two refined cocktails created for the occasion: Casa Paloma and Spicy Margarita.



Here are the recipes they have tasted and to try at home to still feel on vacation

Paloma house

40 ml Casamigos Blanco

20 ml Lime

5 ml agave syrup

Pink grapefruit soda top

Spicy Margarita

40 ml Casamigos Blanco

30 ml lime

15 ml agave syrup

Jalapeno cucumber

In the gallery above some images of the VIPs with Casamigos, to be followed also on his social networks, with the hashtags #casamigosxsardegna, #casamigos, #houseoffriends #casamigostequila: the same ones to use whenever with a glass of Casamigos you want to enjoy the best tequila and life in company.