The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks

Steven Spielberg’s 2004 film The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks. Let’s find out everything there is to know about this work, based on a true story.

The film was released in cinemas in 2004 The Terminal, directed by Steven Spielberg.

In this cinematic work, the cast chosen features actors of the caliber of Tom Hanks, Stanley Tucci and Catherine Zeta Jones.

Maybe not many will know, but apparently the film’s plot is based on an incredible true story.

We just have to find out all the information in detail concerning this sentimental comedy, which has managed to obtain a great success and has been greatly appreciated by the public.

The Terminal, the card at a glance

Country: United States of America

Year: 2004

Duration: 130min

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Tom Hanks, Catherine Zena Jones, Stanley Tucci, Barry Shabaka Henley, Diego Luna

The plot of the movie

At the center of the story we find the character of Viktor Navorski, a citizen of a state belonging to Eastern Europe, who apparently was invented for the film. A coup d’état takes place in his country, Krakozhia, while Viktor is on a plane to America. When the man lands at the John Fitzgerald Kennedy airport, he suddenly finds himself in an incredible situation, since his passport is no longer valid due to the events that have occurred.

For this reason, the man cannot set foot in the United States as his entry visa is denied him. Due to this Viktor will then find himself living inside the airport in a stalemate for months, in which he will meet various people, including the stewardess Amelia.

The Terminal cast news

Tom Hanks (Viktor Navorski): Born in 1956, he is a very successful actor, film producer and director. Many performances that he managed to put in place during his long career and that have also brought him great fame and important awards. Two were the Oscars that the man managed to win in 1994 and 1995 as best actor, for the films Philadelphia and Forrest Gump. Among the other works in which he took part to remember are Big, Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, Apollo 13, The Green Mile, Castaway, The Da Vinci Code, Cloud Atlas. All Hanks fans can find several works in which he starred on the Netflix streaming platform.

Catherine Zeta Jones (Amelia Warren): Born in 1969, Zeta Jones is a British actress. In her career she too managed to get an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the film Chicago in 2002. Among the other cinematographic works in which she starred to remember The Mask of Zorro, Traffic, Ocean’s Twelve, Houdini The last wizard .

Stanley Tucci (Frank Dixon): Also present in the cast of The Terminal, born in 1960 is an actor and director of Italian origins. The man has taken on roles both on television and in the cinema. We saw him in series as an executioner in New York, Murder One, ER Medici on the front line, Fortitude. As for his filmography, he starred in The Pelican Relationship, Harry in Pieces, Shall We Dance ?, The Devil Wears Prada, Lovable Remnants, Transformers The Last Knight.

Barry Shabaka Henley (Ray Thurman): Born in 1954, he is an American actor who has a splendid career in both television and cinema. In fact, he starred in series such as ER Medici in the front line, Oz, Providence, Grey’s Anatomy, Heroes, Lie to me. At the cinema we have instead seen him in Patch Adams, Collateral, Stolen, Paterson.

Diego Luna (Enrique Cruz): Born in 1979, director and actor we have seen him in films such as The Hunter of Darkness, Dirty Dancing 2, Rogue One in Star Wars Story

The Terminal, that’s where the film was shot

As regards the resumed of the film, apparently most of the interior scenes were shot in Palmdale, California, inside a hangard. The airport that instead is seen in the film seems to be the Canadian one, and more precisely in Montreal, namely the Mirabel International Airport.

Film based on a true story

The Terminal plot apparently was inspired by one true story, the one of Mehran Karimi Nasseri, an Iranian refugee who in 1988 had landed at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris and who unfortunately had to face a situation similar to that which happened to the protagonist of the film Viktor Navorski. In fact, Nasseri was refused an entry visa from the United Kingdom because his passport was stolen. The French authorities therefore gave him the choice between repatriation to his country of origin, or to stay in France by living for a period inside the airport. The man apparently chose the second option, living in the French airport from 8 August 1988 until August 2006, and therefore for 18 years.

Curiosities about The Terminal

It would seem that initially the film was supposed to have a the final completely different, with Amelia choosing to go to New York with Victor. Spielberg who then at the last decided to turn her another one.

completely different, with Amelia choosing to go to New York with Victor. Spielberg who then at the last decided to turn her another one. Another curiosity concerns what seems to have been the compensation that Spielberg offered Nasseri to be able to make a film about his history. Approximately it would seem that the man even got 300,000 dollars.

that Spielberg offered Nasseri to be able to make a film about his history. Approximately it would seem that the man even got 300,000 dollars. Perhaps not many will know that Tom Hanks is of origin Bulgarian and in the film it seems that in some scene he chose to speak in this language.

and in the film it seems that in some scene he chose to speak in this language. Initially it would seem that the nationality of the protagonist should have been Slovenian, but this choice was changed on the advice of Mark Rijavec, that is, former consul of the Republic of Slovenia in the United States. Apparently, in fact, the story of a civil war that broke out in this place would have been hardly credible.

The soundtrack of the film

There soundtrack of The Terminal movie was made by John Williams and can be downloaded and listened to on Spotify, YouTube music and Deezer.

The tales of Viktor Navorski Dinner with Amelia A legend is born Viktor and his friends The fountain scen The wedding of officer Torres Jazz autographs Refusing to escape Krakozhia national anthem and homesickness Looking for work Gupta’s deliverance Finding coins and learning to read “Destiny”… ”Canneloni”… and the tale of Viktor Navorski Reprise A happy Navorski Ending

The Terminal, where to watch it in streaming

For all those who want to see The Terminal streaming, you can do this with a subscription to the Netflix platform. This cinematic work is also available for a fee on Rakuten tv, Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and CHILI.

Famous phrases

“Amelia: Are you coming or are you leaving?” “Viktor: I don’t know. Both”

“Amelia: I’ve been waiting all my life. I just don’t know what I’m waiting for “

“Viktor: You tell me that you are waiting for something. And I say to you yes, everyone is waiting. ” “Amelia: What are you waiting for?” “Viktor: You. I wait you.”

The Terminal, the trailer