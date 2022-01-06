«The Terminal» and Djokovic, the film with Tom Hanks and irony on the net- Corriere.it

from Barbara Visentin

The story of the tennis player, stuck at Melbourne airport, reminded many users of Steven Spielberg’s 2004 film

Pending the outcome of the appeal, postponed to Monday, against the denial of the entry visa to Australia, the number one in tennis Novak Djokovic is in a limbo that reminded many users on the net that of Tom Hanks in the movie “The Terminal”. The Serbian champion, who landed in Melbourne to participate in the Australian Open, was stuck at the airport for violating Australian rules against the spread of Covid and spent the first night confined to a hotel room. To the protagonist of the Steven Spielberg film, having adapted to sleep on the chairs of the terminal, did not go as well, but the story of the tennis player still triggered theirony of social media who underlined the similarities with the film, imagining Djokovic forced to live indefinitely in the Australian airport.

Spielberg’s film, based on a true story In “The Terminal”, a 2004 film (which among other things opened the 61st Venice Film Festival), Tom Hanks is Viktor Navorski, a citizen of an imaginary country, the Krakozhia, who suffers a coup just as he is flying to the United States. When he lands at JFK in New York, the man then discovers that your passport is no longer valid and is denied the entry visa. He begins to live in the international airport, between arrivals and departures, finding himself suspended in a non-place, but establishing bonds with the people who work and transit there (including the beautiful hostess Catherine Zeta Jones). A story that is taken from a true story, that of the Iranian refugee Mehran Karimi Nasseri, self-defined as a stateless person, who was forced to live at the Charles De Gaulle airport in Paris for 18 years, from 1988 to 2006.

Between «The Terminal» and «Airport Security» Does history, ironically on the net, repeat itself now with Djokovic? The tennis player became immediately protagonist of memes and posters that immortalize him as the star of “The Terminal 2”, asleep on airport chairs or lost among travelers who come and go. A remake that also resembles an episode of “Airport Security”, the docu-reality that shows the activities of the Australian customs against illegal immigration, in which the tennis player probably smiles much less than in the last photo he had posted on social media, when he announced his departure for Australia with of exemption.