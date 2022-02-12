The Terminal List: Jai Courtney in the cast of the series with Chris Pratt | TV

will be part of the cast of the seriesthe project produced by Amazon with star Chris Pratt.The actor, soon among the protagonists of, will have a guest star role. The character entrusted to him is that ofthe billionaire linked to Captone Industries, an investment fund that is linked to realities in every sector, from pharmaceuticals to fashion.however, he is particularly attentive to the military sector and to innovations in that field, a situation that leads him to have a role in the life of

Among the interpreters of the project, directed and produced by Antoine Fuqua, there are also Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Taylor Kitsch and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

The screenplay will be written by David DiGilio, while the production is handled by Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media, in collaboration with MRC Television.

At the center of the plot there will be James Reece (Pratt), the sole survivor of an ambush that resulted in the deaths of all his fellow Navy SEALs on a high-risk mission. Reece he returns home to his family with confused memories of what happened and wondering if he is partly guilty. When new evidence emerges, Reece he discovers that there are dark forces that put his life and that of the people he loves at risk.

DiGilio will be involved as showrunner, while Carr and Pratt will serve as executive producers in collaboration with Jon Schumacher and Fuqua.

