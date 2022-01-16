The Terminal List: Jai Courtney joins Chris Pratt in the cast of the Prime Video series

Jai Courtney will act alongside Chris Pratt in the next series Amazon Prime Video, The Terminal List.

The Terminal List, based on the novel by Jack Carr, follows the story of James Reece (Chris Pratt). After his entire Navy SEAL platoon is ambushed on a secret mission, Reece returns home to his family dazed and with many questions. However, when new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers that dark forces are plotting against him, endangering not only his life but also the lives of those he loves.

Second Variety, Courtney He will play Steve Horn, a billionaire who manages a hugely successful fund that operates around the world, from pharmaceuticals to fashion. However, Horn’s bread and butter are the latest military trends and innovations. The influence of the character of Jai Courtney will put it directly in Reece’s sights.

In the cast of the thriller series Amazon Prime also Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn And Riley Keough.

Terminal List by Jack Carr

During the last mission for US Special Forces, Lt. Commander James Reece’s entire squad was exterminated in a catastrophic ambush. When even his closest loved ones are killed, Reece discovers that their death was not the work of a foreign enemy, but of a plot that has darker roots. Alone and free from constraints, Reece will use all his strength for the sole purpose of avenging the deaths of his companions and his family. It cannot have any respect for the laws or the military code.

