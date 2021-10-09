The Terminal List on Prime Video, Taylor Kitsch will star alongside Chris Pratt

Today we talk to you about The terminal List, an unprecedented Amazon production for its Prime Video service, which not only acquires more and more solidity but reveals a cast of absolute depth. Of this new television series we knew little to date but the name of Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) had already emerged some time ago. Another actor already known to those who have seen the film is added City of Crime and the TV series Friday Night Lights, in fact, we speak of Taylor Kitsch.

The TV series will be based on the novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List and will follow the story of James Reece (Chris Pratt), a Navy Seal whose platoon will be ambushed during a secret mission. After returning home accompanied by conflicting memories of the accident and many doubts about his possible guilt, he will find himself completely reviewing what happened as soon as new evidence comes to light. Reece will discover dark forces working against him and endangering both his life and that of his loved ones. Kitsch will play Ben Edwards, Reece’s best friend and he too will be a former Seal who now works for the CIA. His intelligence contacts and his skills will allow him to help Reece seek revenge.

The executive producers of The Terminal List are Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions; as well as Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films. Daniel Shattuck will take care of the transposition of the novel and David DiGilio will be the showrunner, as well as screenwriter and executive producer.

No indication at the moment on the timing of production and arrival on the small screen, we will talk about it as soon as more information emerges.

