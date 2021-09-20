The Terminal List, Patrick Schwarzenegger in the cast with Chris Pratt

Patrick Schwarzenegger joins the cast of “The Terminal List” , the new Amazon series, also available on Sky Q, inspired by the novel by Jack Carr. The son of the famous actor, star of “Terminator “ , is thus added to the list of names already confirmed, including also Chris Pratt , former star of “Guardians of the Galaxy” of the Marvel universe.

The new production will tell the story of James Reece, a Navy SEAL wounded during an ambush of his platoon during a secret mission. Traumatized by the events, the protagonist of the series will relive in his mind the details of the ambush trying to shed light on his faults and on what may have led to the failure of the mission.

As the memories resurface, however, the soldier will discover that there are other forces that weave the threads and will have to try to resolve the intrigue that will lead him to the highest echelons of the American government. This new show promises to be an adrenaline-pumping thriller capable of capturing the viewer thanks to a plot full of action, betrayal and twists.

In “The Terminal List”, Patrick Schwarzenegger will play the role of Donny Mitchell, Freshly trained special soldier and the youngest member of James Reece’s unit, who led his teammates into enemy territory. The series is still in the works and therefore no release date has been revealed.