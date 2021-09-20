The Terminal List, Patrick Schwarzenegger in the cast with Chris Pratt

The production of “The Terminal List”, the new series of Amazon Prime Video, also available on Sky Q, continues
Patrick Schwarzenegger joins the cast of “The Terminal List”, the new Amazon series, also available on Sky Q, inspired by the novel by Jack Carr. The son of the famous actor, star of “Terminator“, is thus added to the list of names already confirmed, including also Chris Pratt, former star of “Guardians of the Galaxy” of the Marvel universe.
deepening
The best TV series to see in March
The new production will tell the story of James Reece, a Navy SEAL wounded during an ambush of his platoon during a secret mission. Traumatized by the events, the protagonist of the series will relive in his mind the details of the ambush trying to shed light on his faults and on what may have led to the failure of the mission.
As the memories resurface, however, the soldier will discover that there are other forces that weave the threads and will have to try to resolve the intrigue that will lead him to the highest echelons of the American government. This new show promises to be an adrenaline-pumping thriller capable of capturing the viewer thanks to a plot full of action, betrayal and twists.
In “The Terminal List”, Patrick Schwarzenegger will play the role of Donny Mitchell, Freshly trained special soldier and the youngest member of James Reece’s unit, who led his teammates into enemy territory. The series is still in the works and therefore no release date has been revealed.
Patrick Schwarzenegger, career
deepening
Last Action Hero, the cult film by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 4K
Patrick Arnold Shriver Schwarzenegger is the son of the famous actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and of the journalist and writer Maria Shriver. He made his debut in the cinema when he was only ten years old, getting a small role in the film “Gli Scaldapanchina”.
From the age of 15 he launched a clothing line and a “Blade Pizza” franchise, opening in the most important shopping centers. Throughout her career she has also worked as a model for several prestigious brands.
As for the cinema, he starred in small roles in films such as “Stuck Love”, “Grown Ups 2” and “Scout Handbook for the zombie apocalypse”. The first lead role came with “Midnight Sun – The sun at midnight”, alongside Nice Thorne. On the small screen, however, he has worked in series such as “Scream Queens”, “Sirens” and “The Long Road Home”. The arrival in the cast of “The Terminal List” has been confirmed in the last few hours and brings Patrick Schwarzenegger for the first time alongside Chris Pratt, his brother-in-law in real life.
The other cast members of “The Terminal List”
deepening
Will Chris Pratt replace Harrison Ford in the Indiana Jones prequel?
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is just the latest of the names announced in the cast of the new Amazon series. The other confirmed roles are:
- Chris Pratt in the title role of James Reece.
- Taylor Kitsch plays Ben Edwards
- Constance Wu will appear in the role Katie Buranek
- Jeanne Tripplehorn as Lorraine Hartley
- Riley Keough as Lauren Reece.