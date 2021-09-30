The Terminal List: Riley Keough in the cast of the series with Chris Pratt

The Terminal List, the Amazon series starring Chris Pratt, will also have in its cast Riley Keough. The actress will then star in the project based on the novel by Jack Carr which will be interpreted and produced by the star of Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Terminal List series will be written by David DiGilio and will be directed by director Antoine Fuqua. In the cast, in addition to Chris Pratt and Riley Keough, there will also be Taylor Kitsch and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

The story will follow James Reece (Pratt) who survives an undercover mission during which his Navy SEAL team becomes ambushed. Reece returns home to his family with confused memories of the events and questions his own awareness. As new evidence emerges, Reece discovers that dark forces are at work against him, putting his life and the lives of the people he loves at risk.

Keough will play Lauren Reece, a triathlon champion and a fighter. The woman has cared for her career as she raises daughter Lucy and is committed to supporting other military families when her husband James and his team are on missions. Lauren and James, despite the difficulties, managed to make their marriage work thanks to honesty, mental strength and a great deal of love.

Riley will soon star in another Amazon series: Daisy Jones & The Six, based on the novel written by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The actress has also starred in films such as Zola and Earthquake Bird, a project that saw her working alongside Alicia Vikander.