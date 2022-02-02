The Terminal, the true story behind the thrilling Tom Hanks movie

The story of The Terminal it is one of the simple but impactful ones: a man, Viktor Navorski, arrives at the New York airport from Krakozhia, an imaginary country that is part of the former Soviet Union bloc. Ours, however, will remain blocked there due to a coup d’état that took place at that very moment in his country of origin.

An absurd story, which however rests its foundations on a story that really happened: it was in fact 1988 when Merhan Nasserian Iranian refugee, landed at Charles De Gaulle airport in Paris, after being refused by England following the theft of his refugee visa issued by the European Union.

Unable to leave the airport, ours was forced to stay in Terminal 1 until he was given the opportunity to enter France or, alternatively, return to Iran: Nasseri however chose to continue living in the Terminal, telling his story to those who wanted to hear it, regardless of the fact that his sanity was gradually deteriorating due to the situation.

It seems, in fact, that the man refused entry into France with absurd justifications, complaining that his documents did not recognize him as Sir Alfred or claiming that he had forgotten his native language. Admitted in 2006 for unspecified causes, however, Nasseri was credited by DreamWorks with the sum of $ 250,000 for the rights to his autobiography.

Were you aware of the true story behind the movie Steven Spielberg? Let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, let’s see how The Terminal influenced the friendship between Spielberg and Tom Hanks.