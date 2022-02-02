“The Terminal” Wednesday 2 February 2022

is a 2004 film directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta Jones and Stanley Tucci. It was presented, out of competition and as a “special event”, at the 61st Venice International Film Festival.New York, United States. Viktor Navorski is a citizen of a (fictional) Eastern European state, “Cracosia”. When he lands in New York, he discovers that a ferocious coup d’état took place in his country just as he was on a plane bound for the coveted America. Forced to stop at the “John Fitzgerald Kennedy” international airport, with a passport now invalid, Viktor is denied an entry visa for the United States and prevented, by the head of security Frank Dixon, the possibility of making return home, therefore having to remain inside the terminal dedicated to international flights, without the possibility of crossing the border (formally the stampis affixed to the airport documentation on June 17, 2004, i.e. the day before the film’s release in the USA). As the months go by, Viktor will gradually discover the world of the terminal, full of original characters and unexpected manifestations of generosity, fun and, even, romance. Thus, the story develops of a person who adapts to living in a non-place, which for most people is only a point of passage, learning English, being accepted and forming relationships with the people who work in the ‘airport. Initially held for only one day, Viktor finds himself having to live for days, and then months, at the airport, with the need to sleep and eat: he begins to lie down on some chairs in an abandoned area, which he disassembles in order to sleep more comfortably. ; As for food, he initially struggles with the free crackers and dips, only to find he can earn some coins by rearranging the trolleys, money he spends at the airport restaurant. Dixon thwarts him by hiring a trolley attendant, but the young canteen attendant Enrique Cruz comes to his aid: the latter is in love with the beautiful agent Torres, to whom Viktor goes every day to have his documents stamped and to try, in vain, to enter in New York. Enrique, too shy to declare himself, offers Viktor food in exchange for information about the woman; thanks to Viktor’s work, the two will fall in love and get married. Viktor becomes famous all over the airport when a Russian traveler is detained for possession of over-the-counter drugs: the man had to take them from Canada to his sick father and is visibly desperate, but struggles with Dixon’s inflexibility. Viktor is summoned as the only one who knows Russian (or a dialect thereof) and, understanding the dramatic situation of the man, translates that the medicines are for the goat, not for the father: this is because the recipe is not necessary. for drugs for animals. At the beginning of the story, Viktor meets the beautiful stewardess Amelia Warren, who however is the lover of a man, Max. Between the woman’s trips, Viktor has more opportunities to see the woman again, to discover that she has left. Max and be able to invite her to dinner, always at the airport. Amelia, for her part, understands Viktor’s particular condition very late, believing that he too is a frequent traveler. Dixon, who already denied any request for help from the latter during Viktor’s obligatory stay in the terminal (initially seeing it as an annoying “bureaucratic problem”), decides to find out what the man is hiding in his mysterious jar of peanuts and why he came to New York, a mystery that Viktor will initially reveal only to Amelia: the jar contains what he calls “jazz”, that is, a collection of autographs and posters of the most famous jazz players, and the real reason for his trip to New York it is precisely to obtain the last autograph of his father’s collection, a great jazz lover, who died before being able to complete it. When peace finally returns to Cracosia, Viktor manages to obtain valid documents, but Dixon even threatens him: if Viktor does not immediately take the plane to return to his country, he will have the staff members fired during his stay. they helped, including the cleaner Gupta (who fled his country of origin, India, years earlier, where he ran a small business, for stabbing a corrupt policeman who harassed him by asking for money constantly). It will be Gupta who will help him, practically “self-licensing” and making him understand that he must not give up and that his mission in the Big Apple is more important than anything. Arriving at the terminal exit, Viktor meets Amelia for the last time, but in the end she decides not to follow him, to return to Max. Once out, Viktor finally manages to get Benny Golson’s autograph, the last jazz player, and prepares to return home. Directed by Steven Spielberg With Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta Jones and Stanley Tucci Source: