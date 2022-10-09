the terrible decline of king Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

Accustomed to fabulous statistics, Cristiano Ronaldo had one of his worst seasons of his career for his return to Manchester United last year. With “only” 24 achievements and 3 assists, even if these figures remain very honest for any attacker, we are talking about the Portuguese international (191 selections for 117 twigs and 43 offerings), one of the best players history without a doubt. Except that his team finished in a sad 6th place, synonymous with non-participation in the Champions League. A statistical decline which was confirmed this season, already during the summer transfer window, when the man with 5 Ballons d’Or wanted to leave the ship to find a club which would participate in the next edition of the big-eared cup.

His departure from the Red Devils having finally not taken place, the Portuguese, who nevertheless knocked on several doors, had to resign himself to staying on the side of Manchester to participate in the Europa League with the English club. Above all, his preparation was truncated by personal problems. The Mancunian coach, Erik ten Hag, declared in the offseason: “if I am worried about the preparation of Cristiano Ronaldo? Sure. But “worried” might not be the right word. I focus on the players who are here, they are preparing very well, they are in good shape. I prefer to develop this and focus on it. » Warning signs of a complicated season for the native of Funchal? Surely, even if at the time it still seemed too rushed. Today, doubts are beginning to turn into certainties. What if Cristiano Ronaldo was really on the decline?

Falling stats

The question deserves to be asked, especially at 37 years old. The brilliant Portuguese striker is entering the home stretch of his professional career. Especially since its services are no longer at the level of what they were in the past. This season, Cristiano Ronaldo has certainly appeared 6 times in the Premier League but his playing time remains derisory. The Portuguese stayed on the pitch for only 220 minutes over these 6 games (which gives us an average of 36 minutes per game played in the English league) without having been involved in a single goal for his team! Very far from its standards therefore. Manchester United is therefore experiencing a tormented start to the season and the Portuguese is no stranger to the poor form of the English club. Only 5th in the Premier League (with one game less), the Red Devils can hope to return to Brighton immediately.

The only reason for satisfaction is his performance in the Europa League, even if it looks like a snub to his initial desires. In this competition, the center-forward has almost played the entirety of the two matches disputed by the English club and even split his only achievement of the season during the victory of the Mancunians against Sheriff Tiraspol (2-0 ). Statistics that remain very meager for those who hoped to join a top European club. While his slump continues in a relatively worrying way in England, Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to show what he is still truly capable of with his selection of Portugal. An international truce which was to come at the right time in order to forget the trying beginnings he experienced and also to start again on a positive dynamic before the next deadlines (including a derby against Manchester City this weekend).

Ever-increasing reviews

But not everything went as planned during the international break. The captain of the Seleção did not seem on his plate, far from it. Already during the match against the Czech Republic, Cristiano Ronaldo lived a new evening to forget as quickly as possible despite the big victory of his team (4-0). Between his nose injury at the start of the game after a clash with the opposing goalkeeper, Tomas Vaclik, and his many wasted chances, the striker did not really participate in the celebration, success fleeing the top scorer of the Lusitanian selection. The critics then logically began to flow in his direction. Already, in the wake of a previous game against Spain, the newspaper In Bola cover headline: “more Portugal, less Ronaldo”. Vibe…

But this Tuesday, again against the Spaniards, the number 7 showed himself more to his advantage without however succeeding in really weighing on the game of his selection as if this bad habit was really starting to settle. After the final whistle, consternation was also great among the Portuguese players, the captain even throwing his armband in passing. “He is indefensible. He lacks rhythm, he lacks confidence, he lacks speed and he lacks competition for him to have played the game hard” then got carried away the journalist Vítor Serpa in the editorial of the Portuguese sports daily. Despite the many criticisms, several people have stepped up to support him. Fernando Santos, his coach in selection, has also spoken on the subject. “Cristiano was frustrated (against Spain, editor’s note), like all of us. He wants to score goals and the goals will come. These are stages” recalled the coach of the Seleção. During the match, some supporters even started chanting the striker’s last name, according to Record.

A living legend not respected enough

Not enough for the Lusitano captain’s sister, Katia Aveiro, apparently. For her part, she wanted to recall the role and the weight that her brother has always had on his shoulders for the good of his country while pointing out the lack of memory of the supporters: “We have to give a hand to those who have always given theirs for Portugal. But the Portuguese are sick, petty, soulless, stupid, ungrateful and still ungrateful. This guy who’s been sitting a little flushed for a while. There is no one to hold her hand. It’s cruel. And it’s been so long, so long that it’s been recorded, damn it. The one sitting is Cristiano Ronaldo and is none other than the best player in the world. » More and more in difficulty in club as in selection, the king CR7 can count on the support of his family in this more than delicate period.