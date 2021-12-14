Health

The terrible diagnosis after a regular health check: the “Parasite” star is forced to quit her job

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Park So Dam, the South Korean actress who rose to fame for her role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was operated on for thyroid cancer.

The diagnosis during a regular health check, we read on the CNN. The young woman, born in 1991, was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer which is the most common type of thyroid cancer, according to the UK National Health Service (NHS). It normally affects people under 40, particularly women, and tends to be easier to treat than other types of thyroid cancer, the NHS says. “About 9 out of 10 people are alive 5 years after a thyroid cancer diagnosis,” the NHS says on its website. “Many of these are cured and will have a normal life expectancy.”

Park’s illness has disrupted his plans to promote his next film, ‘Special Delivery’. Now the 30-year-old “will focus on her recovery”, we still read.

Parasite, directed by Bong Joon Ho, became both the first non-English language film and the first South Korean film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards in February 2020. Park plays Kim Ki Jung, a young woman from a poor family who pretends to be a therapist to get a teaching job in a wealthy family.

Fonte Adnkronos – Photo Ansa

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cardiovascular prevention: the Le Strade del Cuore tour makes a stop in Sicily

November 4, 2021

important not to underestimate and preserve the health of bones – Corriere.it

3 weeks ago

“They infected me with Covid in hospital and abandoned”, the story of Antonio who is still struggling to recover

3 weeks ago

The flu has arrived: the children most affected

November 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button