The terrible diagnosis after a regular health check: the “Parasite” star is forced to quit her job

Park So Dam, the South Korean actress who rose to fame for her role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was operated on for thyroid cancer.

The diagnosis during a regular health check, we read on the CNN. The young woman, born in 1991, was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer which is the most common type of thyroid cancer, according to the UK National Health Service (NHS). It normally affects people under 40, particularly women, and tends to be easier to treat than other types of thyroid cancer, the NHS says. “About 9 out of 10 people are alive 5 years after a thyroid cancer diagnosis,” the NHS says on its website. “Many of these are cured and will have a normal life expectancy.”

Park’s illness has disrupted his plans to promote his next film, ‘Special Delivery’. Now the 30-year-old “will focus on her recovery”, we still read.

Parasite, directed by Bong Joon Ho, became both the first non-English language film and the first South Korean film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards in February 2020. Park plays Kim Ki Jung, a young woman from a poor family who pretends to be a therapist to get a teaching job in a wealthy family.

