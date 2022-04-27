the terrible discomfort of the new stars of PSG

What’s next after this ad

The poor adaptation of Parisian recruits

Among the summer recruits registered by PSG during the last off-season, many have struggled to win. Exactly, Sergio Ramos spoke about his very complicated adaptation, in an interview with the PSG site. “Yes, finally, especially at the beginning, it is difficult to adapt. I was many years in another club, we had everything under control, the house, the staff, your team, the four children, the schools. It was not easy to make such a big change in a city as spectacular as Paris. We struggled to find a home.”. A case similar to that of Lionel Messi, leaving an environment he knew by heart, to arrive in unknown territory. As for Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Italian suffered from strong competition with Keylor Navas in his position. In the midfield, several English newspapers also mentioned the discomfort of Georginio Wijnaldum in Paris this season, he who would have thought of a return to the Premier League. It seems very difficult for new Parisian recruits to find their marks.

The situation is complicated at Chelsea

Still waiting for a buyer and above all prohibited from recruiting by the British government until the takeover process is completed, morale is at an all-time low at Chelsea. Several club executives would like to leave the ship. This is the case ofAntonio RudigerofAndreas Christensenbut also of Cesar Azpilicueta, the three players being out of contract this summer. According to The Times, Jorginho is also considering leaving the London club. The newspaper also explained that the announcement of Rüdiger’s departure had taken a toll on the morale of the players and technical staff. Exactly, Thomas Tuchel in person is concerned. According to The Timesthere are real big doubts about his future at Chelsea.

AS Monaco considering recruiting Issa Diop

In the direction of the arrivals on the rock, the club of the Principality would think of Issa Diop to strengthen according to our information. A player who could make up for the departure of Benoit Badiashile this summer, he who is tracked by Newcastle. But for Diop, AS Monaco will have to face big competition since OL are also in the running, as is Manchester United. On the other hand, a world champion could well leave the Rock, it is a question of Djibril Sidibe who will be out of contract this summer. According to our information, Hertha Berlin and Schalke 04, which could go back to the Bundesliga, are interested in his profile.