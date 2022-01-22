The terrible eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga underwater volcano

The explosion that caused the tsunami was five hundred times stronger than the Hiroshima atomic bomb

Last Saturday a new and very violent explosive phase began on the islands Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’Apai, in the southern Pacific Ocean, an archipelago made up of 170 islands located in the south, halfway between New Zealand and the Hawaiian Islands. The Japanese satellite Himawari-8 has filmed the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga underwater volcano, an explosion so intense that it is also visible from space. The eruption, the latest in a long series, lasted eight minutes and was so violent that it was also heard in Fiji, more than 800 kilometers from Tonga. The tsunami resulting from the explosion reached the main island of the kingdom of Tonga, Tongatapo, particularly hitting the capital of Nuku’alofa.

The shock wave in the air, visible from the satellite images, traveled with a speed close to that of sound, about 1000 km / h, causing in addition to the acoustic effect, a very strong roar, also a praetorian effect that caused a jump the barometers of the whole planet, even the Italian ones. The whole Pacific, not only the southern one where the eruption occurred, but also the central one and part of the northern one, was crossed by the tsunami wave with tangible effects. According to NASAin fact, the explosion was five hundred times stronger than the Hiroshima atomic bomb. But this is not the first time for Hunga Tonga-Hunga.

In recent decades the volcano has erupted regularly, although the events of 2009 and those between 2014 and 2015 were little if compared with the recent, extremely explosive activity, which, according to a recent study by Shane Cronin, professor of Earth Sciences at the University of Auckland, it affects the volcano approximately once every thousand years, the last time in 1100 AD The continuous and repeated explosions are caused by the fact that magma when it quickly comes into contact with water produces a series of chain explosions.

(photo credit: Himawari-8, Japanese satellite)