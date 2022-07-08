Entertainment

The terrible news that suddenly filled Jennifer Aniston with sadness

James
Jennifer Aniston revealed on Thursday that a camera assistant on his show had died suddenly.

In a statement on social media, the “Friends” star asked her fans to donate to the fund set up for Gunner Mortensen’s wife and son.

