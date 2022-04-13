the terrible observation of Millie Bobby Brown against the media people and social networks

While the fourth season of Stanger Things will be released on May 27 on Netflix, the actors of the series have been in full promotion for the past few weeks. Millie Bobby Brown, interpreter of Eleven, the only teenager to have superpowers, took the opportunity to push a huge rant.

Guest of the podcast The Guilty Feminist (translate the guilty feminist), the young 18-year-old actress, true headliner of the science fiction saga, is tired of being sexualized by the media, especially the tabloids, and social networks since the beginning of his fame. “All the girls my age are trying to grow up. They have boyfriends, friends and want to blend in, while trying to discover themselves. The only difference for me is that obviously I live it in the eyes of public opinion, so it can be very overwhelming.“, she recounted.

“Unfortunately, this does not date from yesterday”

Propelled to the rank of star from the age of 12 thanks to the series of the Duff brothers, Millie Bobby Brown is then judged differently on social networks and in the tabloid press. Her image is scrutinized and her outfits all analyzed. But it is especially since her majority, acquired on February 19, that the actress has felt a radical upheaval. “Two weeks before I turned 18, I felt I was more sexualized. I clearly see a difference that people, the press and social networks have been acting on since I came of age. It shouldn’t change anything, but it’s disgusting and it’s a reality. It’s a beautiful depiction of what’s going on in the world and how young women are sexualized. I’m dealing with it, but it’s not new.”

The one who became, at 14, the youngest ambassador in the history of UNICEF remembered an evening when she felt “crucifiedout in public on social media when she wore a slightly slit dress at a ceremony. there that night,” recalled Millie, who was 16 that day.

Before her, other women had given a similar rant after knowing the celebrity very young, in particular Nathalie Portman after her role in Leon and Emma Watson for her interpretation of Hermione in Harry Potter.

