The terrible situation that Jennifer Aniston experienced after eating a Big Mac from McDonald’s

Jennifer Aniston from a very young age has been characterized by having an athlete’s figure. Today, at 53 years of age, she continues to eat a fairly balanced and nutritious diet, however, she recounted how her body reacted badly to trying a Big Mac.

October 03, 2022 5:58 p.m.

At 53 years of age, Jennifer Aniston She is known as one of the most charismatic and beloved actresses in Hollywood, she has undoubtedly shown that age is just a number when you have a balanced diet together with healthy habits such as exercise and good rest.

In an interview published by the Eonline portal, Jennifer Aniston She confessed that she ate a hamburger at McDonald’s, especially the so-called “Big Mac” about nine years ago, however, the effects after eating it were terrible for her.

At the time, she was on a road trip with her then fiancé Justin Theroux, at one point the couple was very hungry and the only thing they found along the way was a McDonald’s, where he proceeded to order a Big Mac. was his story:

“Wow, my body didn’t react well to that! It was like putting gasoline into a purified system. I always try to eat organic and natural food, for it turned my stomach and made me feel terrible. And I think what you put into your body, other than stress, is reflected in the quality of your skin.”

After recovering from that terrible stomach ache, Jennifer Aniston Now she does not hesitate to give her followers advice on how to follow a healthier eating plan, since the results will reflect brighter and more beautiful skin.

According to your words, Jennifer Aniston She is always advising her friends to stay well hydrated by drinking plenty of water, getting enough sleep, exercising and eating healthy and nutritious foods to avoid mishaps like the one she experienced on that road.