The terrifying and unknown film that is the hidden gem of HBO

Between so much premiere and omnipresence of franchises as imposing as DC (Batman, Justice League, Suicide Squad…) or for example from the Matrix universe, it is normal for its subscribers to overlook certain interesting content. The supergroup that forms Warner Bros has in its catalog from current cinema proposals such as Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets to great timeless classics of the artistic weight of gone With the Wind. Saving all these great titles, today we search through the range of the firm to bring what is the true hidden gem of HBO Max: vivarium.

vivarium tells the story of Gemma (Imogen Poots) and Tom (Jesse Eisenberg), a young couple considering the purchase of their first home. Up to here, everything could seem quite normal, but when visiting one of the houses that fits their budget, a strange and peculiar sales agent appears, leading them to Yonder. This place is a somewhat mysterious new development where all the houses are exactly the same.

This mysterious science fiction film is the second film from its director Lorcan Finnegan. The Irishman debuted in 2016 with without name, another horror drama leaning heavily on mystery elements. Finnegan is currently busy with post-production on Noceboa thriller that brings together Eva Green (dreamers, Royal Casino) and Mark Strong (Shazam!, Kingsman: Secret Service).

The Oscar nominee Jesse Eisenberg (The social network, welcome to zombieland) and Imogen Poots (knight of cups, The father) lead the cast of this hidden gem from Netflix , which is completed with other names such as Jonathan Aris, Olga Wehrly, Danielle Ryan, Senan Jennings, Molly McCann, Eanna Hardwicke, and Shana Hart.

In 2019, vivarium Poots won the best actress award at the Sitges Festival and the critics ended up praising the whole of a proposal that will delight the public that has enjoyed the episodes of the series BlackMirror. On the male side, Eisenberg has kept a low profile since he approached his role in the franchise. Now you see Me and the creation of his Lex Luthor in Zack Snyder’s ill-fated universe for DC.

In fact vivarium It is not a production that only starts from Ireland, but deals with the collaboration of three other countries: Belgium, Denmark and the United States.