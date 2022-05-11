The terrifying death of the ‘Hulk’ Salazar, former Chivas de Guadalajara striker: his body was found burned

Antonio ‘Hulk’ Salazar in a match with the Chivas of the Clausura 2012 of Liga MX.

Mexican football in general is in mourning after knowing the death of footballer Antonio ‘Hulk’ Salazarwho for several years played in the Aztec courts, mainly with the Chivas de Guadalajara (2007 – 2010 / 2011 – 2012), from where he emerged from his basic forces.

The striker’s body was found this Tuesday, May 10, in the surroundings of the municipality of Tonalá, in the state of Jalisco, and it had charred features that prevented police officers from identifying it.

He was inside the trunk of his car, a white Chevrolet brand vehicle that was also burned. It was the residents of the Colinas Universidad subdivision in Tonalá who alerted the authorities since last Sunday.

While some media say that the lifeless body was partially burned, others say that both the car and the athlete’s body they were totally burned.

The Jalisco Attorney General’s Office is investigating this unfortunate event.

The vehicle in which he was found had no report of theft, important information in the investigations to determine if it was an accident or violent action against Antonio Salazar.

Chivas de Guadalajara mourns the death of Hulk Salazar

From a very young age, Hulk Salazar was trained in the minor categories until he had his great opportunity in the Chivas big team, for which he is remembered with affection and gratitude at CD Guadalajara.

The “Sacred Flock” through a statement lamented the death of the 33-year-old striker and sent a message of condolence to his close friends and relatives.

“We deeply regret the sensitive loss of Antonio ‘Hulk’ Salazar (…) We send our condolences to family and friends”

We deeply regret the sensitive loss of Antonio ‘Hulk’ Salazar, who emerged from our quarry and debuted with the Flock in 2007. We send our condolences to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/mhAF838PVy– CHIVAS (@Chivas) May 10, 2022

Throughout his football career he played 177 games, distributed between Liga MX, Liga Expansión, as well as international tournaments such as the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana. He scored 24 goals and dished out 4 assists. His last club was Cimarrones de Sonora of the Mexican second division.

