the terrifying images of the Manchester City plane trying to land and Guardiola tells how he experienced it with his players

2022-02-18
Manchester City their qualification to the quarterfinals of the Champions League is assured after beating Sporting in Portugal. The team of Pep Guardiola He returned to England euphoric to have the ticket in his bag, but they had a tremendous scare while traveling.
The English team had to land at the Airport of Manchesterbut weather complications forced the plane to be moved more than 500 kilometers from the place so that it landed at the John Lennon Airport in Liverpool.
A video of more than two minutes went viral on social networks showing the problems that the pilots had to avoid the strong winds.
The account ‘AviationUpclose’ recorded the exact moment in which the Boeing 757 G-ZAPX of Titan Airways tried to land without success in Manchesterwhile the complications generated by the winds were seen.
“We can confirm that the plane carrying the first team home from Lisbon landed safely in Liverpool, after strong winds forced a detour from Manchester,” the official account of the City.
“It’s great to welcome you to the football capital of England this afternoon, after your flight was diverted from your home airport due to strong winds,” said London Airport. Liverpool.
Pep Guardiola’s reaction
The ‘Citizens’ are measured this Saturday at Tottenham for matchday 26 of the Premier League and in the previous one, the coach Guardiola he described how they experienced it from inside the plane.
”To be honest, later when I saw the video, it was scarier than we felt. There was a moment when we were going down and immediately the engine started and we went up. At that moment we thought that something had happened”, says the Catalan.
”We had a driver who did very well talking to us. He was very calm, he told us that it was windy and that we were going to try to land again in Manchester, but five minutes later he told us that nothing was wrong and that we were going to land in Liverpool. The pilot was great because we were scared, but thanks to the way he spoke to us, everyone was calm ”, he closed.