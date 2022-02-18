the terrifying images of the Manchester City plane trying to land and Guardiola tells how he experienced it with his players

2022-02-18

Manchester City their qualification to the quarterfinals of the Champions League is assured after beating Sporting in Portugal. The team of Pep Guardiola He returned to England euphoric to have the ticket in his bag, but they had a tremendous scare while traveling.

The English team had to land at the Airport of Manchesterbut weather complications forced the plane to be moved more than 500 kilometers from the place so that it landed at the John Lennon Airport in Liverpool.

A video of more than two minutes went viral on social networks showing the problems that the pilots had to avoid the strong winds.

The account ‘AviationUpclose’ recorded the exact moment in which the Boeing 757 G-ZAPX of Titan Airways tried to land without success in Manchesterwhile the complications generated by the winds were seen.