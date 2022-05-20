The terrifying movie on Amazon Prime that has a scene with a death that was almost REAL | Trailer

It was the year 2006 when amazon launched a new program for sellers by which, by paying Amazon, the multinational keeps its products, thus being able to send more rapid and be part of Prime, so later, in 2011, Prime Video was born, as the multinational decided to enter the world of series and filmsa service that included free for its Prime customers.

Under this scenario, Amazon Prime Video has established itself for several years as one of the platforms with the highest global demand, thanks to its commitment to the best productions and the most outstanding stories, regardless of the genre of the film.

What you find on Amazon Prime

In this sense, the platform blue and white logo has spent time exploring what type of productions its users are looking for, so they have created content for all kinds of publicso here are series and movies of various genres and one of the favorites is the suspense.

With greater recurrence, the users of this platform have shown interest in the productions terrifying, suspenseful and even disturbing, that is why below we recommend a production that meets these characteristics.

The most anticipated thriller on Amazon Prime Video

It was recently reported that a blockbuster suspense and terror tape reached the playlists of this company, and it is the movie “A place in silence 2” or by its title in English “A quiet place 2”.

This is a tape that had its first launching In 2018, however, it was in June 2021 that the second part was released, the launch of which had to be postponed for more than a year in Mexico due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since its premiere, this film has established itself as a success at the box office, and although it had a budget of 17 million dollars, it had a collection of 297 million dollars.

This is one of the highest grossing movies on Amazon Prime Video. Photo: Special

This new installment narrates the events that occurred after the events deadly faced by the Abbot family, played by actors Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, who must face new challenges in the world Exterioras they continue their fight to survive in silence.

Forced to adventure into the unknown, the brave family You’ll notice that creatures that attack via sound aren’t the only threats you’ll encounter after crossing the path of sand.

The scene that has an almost real death

Since the premiere of second On the other hand, many aspects of the production have come to light, such as the scene that Emily Blunt shot, in which he put his life at risk to give you more originality to the movie.

A Quiet Place Part II aimed to deliver some scenes with more realism and adrenaline, so director John Krasinski had to ask his wife and also protagonist Emily Blunt qthat he would shoot quite a sequence dangerous.

The actress had to drive in reverse while a heavy truck was chasing her head-on at a speed of 64 kilometers per hour. “what she did Emily it’s so real i think I risked my marriage when I put her in the car,” said the actor.

