The Territorial Operations Center in the Pnrr

by Mauro Marin

09 DEC – Dear Director,

the PNRR provides for a Territorial Operational Center (TOC) for every 100,000 residents for the purpose of the multidimensional assessment and socio-health unitary management of non-urgent reports of fragile patients at the district level by various operators for guided access, in the network of territorial services and in protected hospital discharge, to integrated home, semi-residential and residential care and in the passage between different places of care.

This care model is the evolution of the Single Access Point (PUA) to social and health services already defined by the Ministerial Decree of 10 July 2007 within the Case della Salute and active at the level of the health districts, now confirmed in Article 43 of the 2022 budget law and point 2.7 of the 2021-2023 Social Policy Plan.

The PUA is distinguished from the secretariat of the municipal social services referred to in Article 22 of Law 328/2000 with the function of information only and of monoprofessional intervention without integrated taking in charge. The COT presents the added value of an IT management portal for real-time sharing of data useful for managing social and health care through the integration of different operators and the shared use of a single location according to the model of the Houses of Health, requisites so far often missing in the district PUAs that will be absorbed by the COTs.

The district PUAs, divided into counter activities (front-office) and internal office activities (back office), are activated by operators through reports on specific forms that decode the need expressed to direct requests for single-professional intervention immediately to the respective services and instead take on the complex needs for a multi-professional assessment and an individual care plan (PAI).

The skills necessary for the functions are: interpersonal skills of welcoming and listening, skills of cultural mediation, competence in the collection and computer recording of data useful for a first decoding of the expressed need, regulatory knowledge of the rights to be paid, of the catalog and network of services that can be used with their delivery methods, pre-assessment skills on validated cards, team work skills, administrative, social and health sector skills.

The professionals normally involved in the functions of the PUA are: nurses and other health professions, social and administrative workers, medical district doctors and carers (Article 25 LR n.10 / 1998, articles 7 and 15 LR 22/2019 of the Region FVG).

In fact, taking charge is not a simple handover of nursing tasks but also requires a complex multi-professional medical, rehabilitation and socio-economic evaluation taking into account the will of the assisted person, his family and the network of human and structural resources available in the local community. .

The tasks of the PUA district teams include the profiling of patients through validated multidimensional cards, the construction of an individual care plan (PAI), the appropriateness assessments for the supply of prostheses, aids, medical devices, pharmaceutical and food products AFIR, assignment of health budgets and other financial contributions, secondary transport, rehabilitation interventions, access to residential and semi-residential facilities, activation of applications for civil disability and support administrator, planning of monitoring with treating doctors, specialists and other health professionals also through telemedicine.

This strengthens the coordination and integration function of the network of local services managed by the health districts pursuant to art. 3-quater, 3-quinquies and 3-sexies of Legislative Decree 502/1992 to guarantee the territorial LEAs envisaged by the Prime Minister’s Decree of 12 January 2017.

Article 117 of the Constitution has in fact established the principle that Regions and Health Authorities regulate the health organization within the limits established by the laws of the State (Constitutional Court n.209 / 2021 and 168/2021) which define integrated unitary structure and functions of the Health District to equal guarantee of the rights of the patients on the whole national territory and of the safety of the treatments referred to in Article 1 of Law 24/2017.

Finally, the PNRR provides for a remote telephone exchange, managed by non-health personnel at regional level, at least every million residents, with the single European number 116117, available to the population for non-urgent calls in order to obtain both short information on health services and the transfer of the call to the emergency medical service or, if necessary, to the different 112 operations center which remains exclusively for the management of health emergencies.

The engine of these already known tools remains the value and commitment of human capital.

Mauro Marin

ASFO Pordenone Health District Director

09 December 2021

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Letters to the editor

