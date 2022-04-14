the terror-Covid by Walter Ricciardi is back – Time





Walter Ricciardi returns to the charge on Covid and after a few days from the beginning of spring his thoughts are already projected to autumn. The consultant of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza was interviewed by the Messenger on the situation of the pandemic and raised the alarm: “Many think that Covid is over but it is a wrong feeling and this entails greater vulnerability for those who have not received the vaccine or who have been vaccinated badly, perhaps by making a single dose or in any case not completing the vaccination cycle. Autumn will be a delicate and difficult time, with favorable conditions for the virus, so a new dose will be needed for everyone “.





The professor of Hygiene of the Catholic University of Rome therefore has no doubts that a new injection will be needed in the style of fighting the flu: “We hope to have all-encompassing vaccines, because the vaccines we have today do not fully protect and monoclonal antibodies, except in one case, have not been shown to be effective against the virus. When the new vaccines arrive, a booster will be recommended for everyone. Pediatric age? Vaccination of children has been a failure because parents are more afraid of the vaccine than of the disease. And the virus thus continues to infect children and circulate. We do not know the long-lasting effects of Covid on children, and I remember that 10% of children became seriously ill ”.





Indoor masks to take off? Ricciardi replies as follows: “Minister Speranza will talk about indoor masks immediately after Easter, looking at the data. But it is very likely that the data will tell us not to remove the masks, not only indoors, but also outdoors in all cases of gathering ”. Despite the arrival of summer, it will therefore be necessary to maintain protective devices: Ricciardi speaks by giving a sort of anticipation to all Italians.



