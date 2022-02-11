the terror of fishermen and Vladimir Putin’s “hand” – Libero Quotidiano





Although the eastern border of Ukraine is very distant, Sicilian fishermen are very concerned about the growing tensions between Russia, Europe and the United States. The war is in serious danger of exploding at any moment, as can be seen from the deployment of troops and tanks, but also from what is happening off the Italian coast.





In fact, for days there has been a coming and going of submarines: tactical maneuvers have therefore also begun in the heart of the Mediterranean. These are “muscular challenges”, as Il Messaggero defines them in his in-depth analysis, underway in international waters between NATO and the Russian armed fleet, which only a week ago had its aircraft carriers transit not far from Italy. It is a garrison aimed above all at preventing the passage of warships of what is currently considered the number one enemy.





A notice has been published on the Coast Guard website that has raised some concern in the local navy: “The area will be affected by the presence of submarines – writes Donato Zito, frigate captain – navigation must be carried out constantly with the utmost caution: all units in transit pay the utmost attention, also in order to allow the regular performance of the submarine activity “.



