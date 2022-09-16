Entertainment

The terror of the acclaimed “Nanny”, a film that has made history, sets a premiere date on Prime Video | Amazon Prime Video Cinema

Don’t miss the trailer for the first horror movie to win the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize. Premiere on Prime Video on December 16.



Award-Winning Horror Movie Nanny, Premieres on Prime Video December 16

Prime Video has revealed the trailer official of “Nanny“, the haunting and award-winning debut from the writer and director Nikyatu Jusu (“Suicide by Sunlight”) starring Anna Diop (“Us”), michelle monaghan (“Mission Impossible: Fallout”), Sinqua Walls (“American Soul”), Morgan Spector (“The Golden Age”), Rose Decker (“Mare of Easttown”) and Leslie Uggams (“Deadpool”) to premiere on Prime Video on December 16.

It’s about the first horror film to win the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize and only the second time this honor has been bestowed on a black female director.

In essence, “Nanny” is a genre film that mixes psychological terror with questions of social identity such as race, gender, and socioeconomic status.



Michelle Monaghan, in the main cast of the movie Nanny

This is “Nanny”

Set in the city of New Yorkthe film narrates the experience of a Senegalese immigrant who works for a wealthy family, based on real experiences of domestic workers.

the story has autobiographical part since Nikyatu Jusu’s mother also supported her family by dedicating herself to this trade. In addition, Jusu incorporates spiritual elements to history they speak about their own ancestry.

