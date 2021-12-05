The terrorist attack that delayed Oblivion

Oblivion is the film with Tom Cruise that will air this evening at 20.59 on Italia 1. It is a film that falls within the genre of dystopia, characterized by a post-apocalyptic world, in which humanity is reduced to fighting for survival in the face of a decidedly stronger power.

Oblivion, the plot

The year is 2077 and the Earth is now a barren landscape, destroyed by meteorite radiation and nuclear war that wiped out life following an alien invasion. Due to the high rate of radioactivity and its inhospitable nature, the Earth is now considered uninhabitable and will soon be completely evacuated. However Jack Harper (Tom Cruise) and Victoria Olsen (Andrea Riseborough) live in a tower built to avoid contamination and are tasked with making sure the technology used to kill the last remaining aliens is running smoothly. If Victoria can’t wait to leave for the new colony, Jack continues to be fascinated by his home planet and, above all, is haunted by visions of a beautiful woman (Olga Kurylenko). When Jack witnesses the landing of an unidentified flying object, he doesn’t know he is about to see his life and beliefs change forever.

The terrorist attack that “slowed down” the film

As the website of theInternet Movie Data BasAnd Oblivion is a film based on a comic that the director himself Joseph Kosinski he wrote in 2005, but it was never published. The interesting aspect of the film is that the two initial protagonists, Jack and Victoria, represent the male and female aspects of nature. On the one hand there is Jack, who represents strength, endurance and generative strength, typical of the male world; on the other hand there is Victoria, the goddess of nature, with her beauty and her love. Oblivion therefore represents a film that has many interpretations and that did not want to limit itself to being a dystopian film full of action. However, the film starring Tom Cruise was not unanimously welcomed and even suffered delays in distribution in some cinemas.

As he explains IMDB on the day of the release date Oblivion it could not be brought to the big screen in the city of Boston, as the city was almost closed due to the hunt for the terrorists responsible for the bomb attack during the city marathon. Terroristic attack which was also at the heart of Peter Berg’s film Boston – Manhunt, which featured Mark Wahlberg among the protagonists. The attack and the subsequent hunt for those responsible had forced the local authorities to force the closure of all shops to secure both the perimeter and the citizens. As reported by the website of the CNN, the attack on Boston Marathon took place on April 15, 2013 and three people were killed in the explosion: Lingzi Lu, Krustle Campbell and little Martin Richard, who was just eight years old. Tarmelan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, aged 26 and 19, respectively, were recognized as responsible for the attack. The elder of the two lost his life during the police hunt: the second is currently in prison, where he is waiting to know if his sentence will be confirmed with the death penalty or less.