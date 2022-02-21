The Tesla Model 3 loses its crown as the best electric car in the world

Zach 3 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 79 Views

Published:

Feb 20, 2022 19:18 GMT

The rating is based on a variety of factors including road tests and owner satisfaction reports.

Tesla’s Model 3 has lost its top spot as the world’s best electric vehicle to the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Consumer Reports’ rankings released this week.

After two consecutive years in the first place, the Model 3 now occupies the third position in the ranking, behind the Mach-E and the Kia Niro.

The rating is based on a variety of factors including road tests and owner satisfaction reports.

They warn of serious flaws in Tesla's FSD complete autonomous driving system: what is happening?

“Make no mistake, the Model 3 is still an excellent option and Consumer Reports recommends it,” underlines a report on the ‘ranking’, where the technology, long range and “impressive charging network” of the cars are also praised. of Tesla.

However, they point out that the Mach-E “is more practical and easier to use”, as well as that it is “quieter and drives better”.

The Model 3’s rating was primarily affected by its yoke-type steering wheel, which proved difficult to use, and by recent reports of accidents involving this vehicle, which have left owners concerned about its reliability.

The Model 3 is the only Tesla car that Consumer Reports recommends. Elon Musk’s company fell seven places this year, reaching number 23 in the general ranking of car brands.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

This is how I control the brightness of my Mac’s external display without relying on its physical buttons

Work with a desktop screen It is one of the trends that has triumphed the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved