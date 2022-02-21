The Tesla Model 3 loses its crown as the best electric car in the world

The rating is based on a variety of factors including road tests and owner satisfaction reports.

Tesla’s Model 3 has lost its top spot as the world’s best electric vehicle to the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Consumer Reports’ rankings released this week.

After two consecutive years in the first place, the Model 3 now occupies the third position in the ranking, behind the Mach-E and the Kia Niro.

“Make no mistake, the Model 3 is still an excellent option and Consumer Reports recommends it,” underlines a report on the ‘ranking’, where the technology, long range and “impressive charging network” of the cars are also praised. of Tesla.

However, they point out that the Mach-E “is more practical and easier to use”, as well as that it is “quieter and drives better”.

The Model 3’s rating was primarily affected by its yoke-type steering wheel, which proved difficult to use, and by recent reports of accidents involving this vehicle, which have left owners concerned about its reliability.

The Model 3 is the only Tesla car that Consumer Reports recommends. Elon Musk’s company fell seven places this year, reaching number 23 in the general ranking of car brands.