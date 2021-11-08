The Tesla Model S 2021 on board has a better gaming PC than yours

Earlier this year we told you about some rumors regarding a particular model of Tesla Model S, equipped with none other than a respectable gaming PC, equipped with dedicated video card. The rumors of the time saw on board the new Model S one AMD Navi 23 GPU, able to run (according to Elon Musk) also Cyberpunk 2077 and several other latest generation games.

Apparently the rumors have found confirmation, thanks to a video of the Youtuber Ingineerix, who performed a computer teardown aboard the Tesla in question. According to the video, the Model S 2021 is equipped with a computer with 45W AMD Zen + quad core processor, equipped with 500KB of L2 cache and 4MB of L3 cache, identified by model number YE180FC3T4MFG. The GPU instead, as anticipated by rumors, is based on the Navi 23 chip and is equipped with 28 compute units. With these specifications, the PC on board the Tesla Model S 2021 should guarantee performance similar to that of a PS5.

For an adequate gaming experience (however “adequate” playing in a car may be), Tesla has included one 17 “screen, a 960 watt audio system and an LG Innotek WiFi module to always be connected to the internet. In short, it seems that Tesla has inserted a respectable gaming PC inside the new Tesla Model S, but the price of about $ 130,000 makes it out of reach for many of those who have always dreamed of being able to play even in the car. In this regard, if you are thinking of buying an electric car, but still have doubts about some elements such as recharging, we refer you to our dedicated article with all the answers.