The Tesla quad for kids is inspired by the Cybertruck and costs $ 1900

https://video.repubblica.it/tecnologia/dossier/mobilita/il-quad-tesla-per-bambini-si-ispira-al-cybertruck-e-costa-1900-dollari/402774/403484

Copy <iframe class = "rep-video-embed" src = "https://video.repubblica.it/embed/tecnologia/dossier/mobilita/il-quad-tesla-per-bambini-si-ispira-al-cybertruck- e-costa-1900-dollars / 402774/403484 & width = 640 & height = 360 "width =" 640 "height =" 360 "frameborder =" 0 "scrolling =" no "> </iframe>

Copy

The futuristic Tesla pickup called Cybertruck, presented by Elon Musk now two years ago, is still a mirage: the production of this car has slipped (at least) to the end of 2022. Tesla fans now have an alternative, for themselves but above all for their children. In fact, the US company has almost surprisingly put up for sale, without any particular announcements, an electric quad for children called Cyberquad at a price of 1900 dollars. The shipment, according to Tesla’s website, should take place within 2-4 weeks (but delivery for Christmas is not guaranteed). An adult Cyberquad was unveiled in 2019, along with the Cybertruck.