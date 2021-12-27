The test to know how old your body really is

How many times have we heard that the important thing are not the years that you have, but those who they feel? In addition to the chronological age, we should therefore consider the perceived age, but also that of fitness: the latter is an invention of the professor Ulrik Wisløff, Norwegian sspecialized in the physiology of physical exercise and sport, which he also developed an algorithm to find out how old our body really is.

As GQ reports, the algorithm is present on the World Fitness Level site, together with a test developed by Wisloff with some collaborators and which allows, through the execution of a workout, to determine the age of our body: the beauty of this mechanism is that after having discovered it this age can also be lowered, obviously following an ad hoc diet and training regime.

The test it is divided into 6 phases, which correspond to as many training circuits: after having carried out the six phases, the ages obtained are added and the result is divided by five, then the result of the mobility test is added and a definitive response is obtained.

In fact, at each training phase will match an age, which is obtained by taking into consideration some factors: for example, in the first test, you are asked to run 1.6 km, timing yourself. If it took less than 7:20 min, the age is 25 years, less than 7:40 35 years, less than 8:00 45 years, less than 8:40 55 years, and finally more than 8:40 65 years .

In the fifth test, however, again by way of example, coordination is taken into consideration and you are asked to jump rope with one leg: if you can make 50 consecutive jumps, the age is 25 years, 45 jumps 35 years, 35 jumps 45 years, 25 jumps 55 years, 10 jumps 65 years.

The test is available on the site, in English: it is not only needed to ascertain our fitness age (and in some cases to give a good jolt to our self-esteem), but also to understand what our weaknesses are and where we need to focus to work harder. The age of fitness, unlike the age, can always be improved: you don’t work miracles, but you certainly work to stay healthy.