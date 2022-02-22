The testicles could be a viral reservoir of COVID for several months

The study reveals that patients who become seriously ill have severe damage and may harbor the active COVID virus in the testicles (Shutterstock.com)

A study carried out in men who died from complications of COVID, who were not vaccinated, suggests that the testicles can be a “sanctuary for the virus”, which raises questions about the possible consequences for the reproductive health of infected peopleyes

The research, led by Guilherme Costa, doctorate doctor and professor at the Federal University of Minas Gerais in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, he discovered that “Patients who become seriously ill present severe damage and can harbor the active virus in the testicles”, that is, it can “serve as a viral sanctuary”, Guilherme Costa said.

The study, published by MedRxiv, found that the virus was still active in the patient’s testicles after a long period of infection, indicating that the testicle can maintain viable virus for prolonged periods“just as it happens with many types of virus in this type of genital organ”, described Guiherme Costa.

Yes OK the consequences on COVID and fertility have been the subject of discussion, so far the data is scarce, said Brian Keith McNeil, MD, vice chair of the Department of Urology at SUNY Health Sciences University.

The study found that the virus remained active in the patient’s testicles after a long period of infection, indicating that the testicle can keep the virus viable for long periods (GETTY)

For MCNeil, this opens several questions, one of them is whether or not COVID can live in the testicles, but taking into account the results of Dr. Costas’ study, it seems that it does. It also raises the question of whether the virus could be transmitted through semen and the long-term impact it could have on fertility in men and women.

The study authors described that in-depth testicular evaluation of patients who have been infected with COVID is critical because the genital area has one of the highest expressions of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors, which play an important role. in virus entry into cells.

“A direct influence of SARS-CoV-2 on testicular cells could deregulate ACE2, raising levels of angiotensin II, a powerful proinflammatory and angiogenic peptide,” the authors explain. In 2021, researchers from the team led by Costa enrolled 11 male patients who died of COVID complications, none of whom had been vaccinated. All 11 patients were admitted to the intensive care unit with severe pulmonary symptoms. All but one of the patients had children and none had symptoms or discomfort in the scrotum during their hospital stay. His medical records revealed no testicular abnormalities.

So far, data on the consequences of COVID and the implications for fertility are scarce. (GETTY)

The team of Brazilian researchers changed the method to detect the virus in the testicles since the traditional PCR method does not give clear results. For that reason they modified the protocol and used nanosensors. They observed that COVID “has a huge tropism for the testicles in this context,” Costas explained, this means that they observed a change. What’s more, macrophages and germ cells were found to be highly infected. This is a very important finding because an immune cell, which is supposed to fight the virus, is infected in the tissue, this means that the germ cell, responsible for sperm production, becomes infected. . As Costas, among other authors, mentioned, this reopens concerns about the presence of COVID in semen.

The same team also revealed that the testes are a good place for viral replication, which showed that the longer the severe condition, the lower the number of surviving germ cells found. They also found that there was fluctuation in several essential testicular genes and that intratesticular testosterone levels were reduced 30-fold in the testes of COVID patients.

Sperm quality may be affected for months in some men after recovery from COVID-19researchers from the team led by Dr. Costas discovered, where they studied semen samples obtained from 120 Belgian men with an average age of 35 years, an average of 52 days after COVID symptoms had resolved.

The studypublished in Fertility and Sterility , revealed that the semen itself was not infectious. But among 35 men who provided samples for a month after infection, reductions in sperm motility were evident in 60% and sperm counts were reduced by 37%.

On the left, tissue from a living COVID-positive patient. On the right, tissue collected from a person who died of COVID. Arrows point to COVID viral particles (University of Miami/Europa Press)

Among 51 men evaluated one to two months after recovery, 37% had reduced sperm motility and 29% had low sperm counts. And among 34 men who provided semen samples at least two months after retrieval, sperm motility was impaired in 28% and sperm count was low in 6%. Severity of COVID-19 infection did not correlate with sperm characteristics.

“Couples desiring a pregnancy should be advised that sperm quality after COVID infection may be suboptimal,” the researchers concluded, explaining that while further follow-up studies are continuing to confirm and determine if a pregnancy occurred. permanent damage (in a minority of men), the estimated recovery time is 3 months.

“The results released by the group of instigators emphasize the importance of testicular damage in severe cases of COVID-19”, said Rafael Kroon Campos, doctor and postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Texas. He further noted that “other viruses have also been shown to infect or cause testicular damage or orchitis, such as Zika, Ebola.” Sexual transmission of both viruses has been demonstrated.

“Some reports found evidence of viral RNA in semen, but these were rare cases. Costa and colleagues’ study used a combination of sensitive techniques and was able to detect a small amount of viral RNA and viral protein in testicular tissue from deceased patients, as well as showing viral factories indicating virus replication by electron microscopy.” explained Kroon Campos, for whom, in addition, the findings are particularly important and worrying due to the large number of serious cases of COVID-19.

“It is critical to continue investigating the impact of the disease on the testes, including the impact of different variants of concern on testicular damage,” concluded Kroon Campos.

