The testimony of a patient with persistent covid: “We suffer from it much more than imagined” | Laura Moiron Campos has had symptoms for more than eight months

Starting in April of last year, when the vaccines were already entering the country but the dosage was staggered first in risk groups and then in age order from the largest, Laura Moiron Campos began to use a double mask just in case: The second wave of covid shook Argentina and the ghosts of 2020 seemed to return. Fear led her to redouble efforts not only not to get infected, but also not to transmit the virus to her people nearby.

However, one afternoon, after returning to his home in the Balvanera neighborhood of Buenos Aires, he smelled something burning in the room. He thought his partner was making toast. But there was no one at home. It was Thursday. The next day he had a little headache. And on Saturday he started the worst: “I went to sleep and felt as if my arms and legs were being ripped off. He had tremendous pain in his joints and back. He dreamed nightmares in which everything was empty and collapsed. It was one of those dreams where you know you’re dreaming, but he was struggling to wake me up and he couldn’t.”

He learned that the burning smell was a positive covid symptom from a social media post by actress Marcela Kloosterboer, who commented that the same thing had happened to her. “I had no fever or respiratory problems. Just pain, a lot. I felt destroyed. For eight days I couldn’t get out of bed,” recalls Laura.

On the ninth day, when he managed to get up, he swabbed for antigens and the result was negative. He feared he had dengue, although the tests did not diagnose him with that viral infection either. More relaxed, she went back out on the street just a week later. But an unprecedented tachycardia worried him. She decided to wait fifteen days and undergo a battery of blood tests, CT scans and MRIs. Again everything went well. No one knew how to explain what she had. Rather, she was told that she did not suffer from any condition.

In June 2021, Laura received good news: it was her turn to take the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine. She was inoculated on the 29th of that month with Sinopharm. And the next day she felt severe pain in her head and back. “I assumed it was the adverse effect of the vaccine, as I read or found out that it happened to many,” she reasoned, not knowing that it would be the beginning of her ordeal.

“Over the course of that week I begin to lose my vision. I felt weird. Seven days after receiving the vaccine I went to have a swab and this time it was positive. I began to receive different versions and no certainty. As the doubts grew, so did her anguish. And the symptoms: “Then I began to feel fatigue and a mental fog that lasted for months. I could practically not walk: I went out into the neighborhood and my body weighed me down. I couldn’t anymore with my life. And no one gave me a ball ”.

Laura, who is 41 years old, began her journey through hospitals and clinics: “First they give me a shift at Ramos Mejía; but when I go, they tell me that they do not attend because of covid. I insist again and get another one at Santojanni, despite the fact that they did not follow up on me, as happened to other positive cases. In the Pulmonology area they confirm that I have a significant tachycardia and they send me to do tests. There I get insulin resistance, something that not only did I not have before, but there is also no history in my family. I also lacked vitamin D.

He went back for a CT scan on his lung and it came out fine. She also had MRIs and Doppler ultrasounds, with no alarming results in sight. She was reviewed by everything from eye doctors to cardiologists. Nobody found anything other than tachycardia and insulin resistance. A doctor suggested that he not eat flour or sugar. Another, get more sun. But the problems got bigger: “From the outside it seems that you are whole. But it didn’t give more. If I took a bath with hot water, I would come out zombie. And she couldn’t read anything straight. It was all alarming.”

Four months after the first positive swab, Laura Moiron felt worse than she had then. She there she knew what no one could explain to her: she had prolonged covid, a condition that science is just discovering and for which there is still no consensus on how to diagnose and treat it. Each country studies it in its own way, with different resources. The only thing that abounds are hypotheses and statistical estimates. The most repeated of the latter indicates that at least one in ten people infected with SARS-CoV-2 suffers from it. Laura is one of them.

Some call it prolonged covid, others persistent covid, and it tends to be declared when a person exceeds four weeks of infection with symptoms.

The symptoms are numerous, as many as those of the coronavirus itself, and the condition does not distinguish between ages. Although the most common complaints are focused on the lungs, they can also occur in other organs such as the heart, kidneys or brain. Thus, extreme fatigue, exhaustion, type 2 diabetes and cognitive problems can appear as a result of inflammation and low levels of oxygen in the blood.

There is a crucial problem in the investigations: the consequences of prolonged covid are not known with unquestionable precision until cases continue to occur that allow common patterns to be found. There is also no definitive analysis that allows finding this condition in the laboratory.

A kind of last straw: in the age of protocols, none exist to treat prolonged covid. Groups dedicated to studying this phenomenon were formed in different parts of the world, including in Argentina. Although, for the moment, without results that establish a standardization of diagnoses and treatments.

Therefore, there is also no specific therapy. The virus settles in a place in the body such as the intestinal tissues or the lymph nodes.

“Nobody gave me ball. They did not attend to me. I started complaining on Twitter, I swept up officials. And I had no luck either. It seemed that there was no possible solution”, laments Laura. Until she, in desperate search of her, found at the end of last year that other people were in the same situation. And all over the world.

“I found a group in Barcelona. People who were in the same room as me, or even worse: people who left their house and after three blocks lost consciousness, they got lost; another whose mental fog lasted much longer than me, and even people who had a very healthy life, with a healthy diet and physical activity, but end up walking with a cane”, explains Laura Moiron.

A curiosity: it was through that group from Spain (where the virus circulated before it did in Argentina and with a strong viral load) that he managed to find out about other cases in his own country, through a Catalan doctor. The triangulation led to the creation of “Covid persistent Argentina”, the group of which Laura is a part. “The initial picture was one of resignation: there was no post-Covid rehabilitation here. So we started talking to each other about this disease, how it occurred in each one, how it affected daily life and how each one was dealing with it”.

In the case of Laura, the only thing that helped her initially to mitigate the discomfort was melatonin pills (regulators of a sleep that she could not fall asleep on her own) and cannabis oil. She assumes that her body developed a chemical resistance, since in this case tramadol (an opioid analgesic that acts on nerve cells) had no effect on her.

On January 18 of this year, six and a half months after that first positive, Laura swabbed again with the same result. So he made a drastic decision: he decided to leave his life of four decades in Buenos Aires to settle near the San Luis Hospital, where he learned — through the group “Covid persistent in Argentina” — that a post-covid area focused on rehabilitation had been created. cardiopulmonary and biomechanics. He’s been there since last week, going every day at ten in the morning.

“They told me something that I didn’t know until then: I have an affected hemisphere of the brain. The treatment does not involve any type of medication. Everything is based on breathing exercises plus kinesiology in legs and arms with a stationary bicycle, weights, balls and squats”, explains Laura. “I came devastated, with unbearable pain, insomnia, very inflamed veins. There is a lot of denial to persistent covid from various quarters. Hopefully this not only helps me, but also serves to find a solution to something that we suffer from many more than you imagine.