The testimony of a woman with alopecia, the same as Will Smith’s wife

“It’s annoying, uncomfortable, there are days that you can’t stand the itching. In addition, there is the aesthetic, one looks ugly, because the frame of the face for a woman is the hair and you take off a cloth and look bald like a man, smooth…”

It is the testimony of Margarita, detected with scarring alopecia in 2018, and for six years she has been losing her beautiful curly black hair, in addition to treating her skin with special drugs. He has practically half of his head without hair.

Margarita agreed to tell her story to Listín Diario after the term alopecia was heard on Sunday night at the Oscars, condition that actress Jada Pinkett Smith hasthat make her look shaved head.

A “joke” by comedian Chris Rock comparing Jada to Lieutenant O’Neil from the Ridley Scott movie caused her husband, the actor Will Smith punched him in the face and yelled at him to “don’t mention my wife’s name in your mouth”.

It is not a condition for jokes. Margarita says that it is immune and irreversible.

“I have a type of alopecia that is rare, according to the doctor it is an alopecia discovered a few decades ago. I have frontal scarring alopecia. It is that when the hair falls out, the fat rises and seals and the hair does not come out there. Eyebrows and eyelashes fall out. I don’t have hair on my skin, because it extends over the entire organ of the foot”.

Say what it is not medicated, it is irreversible and only cortisone is applied for itchinguse a special sunscreen and a moisturizing cream so that the skin does not tear.

alopecia is silent

The first discomfort Margarita felt was when she returned from a vacation in the United States, in 2018. The front of her face was red with bumps, itching and tenderness.

He thought he was allergic. He started losing his hair and investigations determined that it was alopecia. “Several doctors treated me, they did a biopsy, they thought it was lupus and then they determined it was scarring alopecia,” explained the lady

Types of alopecia

Specialized health magazines report that several types of alopecia such as androgenic, which is common baldness, seasonal, stress, immune, among others.