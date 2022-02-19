“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”: the films of the franchise that you should not miss after watching the Netflix tape

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is proposed as a sequel to the original film, which Tobe Hooper made in 1974. (Netflix)

the universe of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre returned to the cinema with a film for Netflix Directed by David Blue Garcia. It’s about a reboot which takes place 50 years after the original events of the first film , the plot follows Melody, a producer from San Francisco, who arrives in Texas on business. She will not arrive alone, since she will be accompanied by her sister and some of her friends on this journey that will only end in death and blood.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

About the launch of the tape on the platform streamingwe review the successful horror film franchise:

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

It is the story that started it all. Under the direction of Tobe Hopper, the story begins with five young people who travel to a town in Texas to visit the grave of the grandfather of one of them, but the torment will begin for them when they come across a huge abandoned house, in which a serial killer lives who will be known. for the rest of the saga as Leatherface . He will go after his victims with a chainsaw. Marilyn Burns, Gunnar Hansen, Edwin Neal, Teri McMinn, William Vail and Allen Dazinger made up the main cast.

“The Texas Massacre”. (IMDB)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)

This second installment also begins with the murder of two young men at the hands of a chainsaw killer on a Texas highway. This time, the persecution and revenge against the antagonist will take on greater importance, although the reception was extremely negative, noting that the terror was displaced to introduce comedy elements.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3 (1990)

The sequel that ended this original trilogy is carried out by the same Leatherface , the only survivor of his family. Filmmaker Jeff Burr directed this third installment that moved away from the style of the previous one and tried to return to the origins of the horror that was seen to the plot that started it all.

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3”. (IMDB)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1994)

Starring Renée Zellweger, Matthew McConaughey, Robert Jacks, this film completely ignores the original events of the trilogy. The story follows a group of boys who have an accident after the prom, and later the serial killer He goes after them to hunt them down.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

It is at the beginning of this century that the terrifying franchise got its first remake. directed by Marcus Nispel, who maintained the essence of the genre and added bloodier scenes for the audience’s liking. Back then, the cast was led by Jessica BielErica Leerhsen, Lauren German, Jonathan Tucker, Andrew Bryniarski, Eric Balfour, and Mike Vogel.

The first remake of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”. (IMDB)

The Texas Massacre: The Origin (2006)

A few years later came a prequel produced by Michael Bay (the mind behind transformers) and with Jonathan Liebesmann in the director’s chair. What you see in this film takes place four years before the original story, and is set in the context of the Vietnam War. The true origin of Leatherfacethe sheriff and the family of cannibals who haunted the town.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2013)

It consists of the continuation of the 1974 film, and it all starts when Sally manages to escape from the Sawyer house and then return with a group of people and burn down the mansion. just survive Leatherface and Heather, who was adopted by the Sawyers and is the sole heir to this estate, now in ruins.

Leatherface (2017)

Alexander Bustillo and Julien Maury directed this cinematographic proposal that reboot the origin of the chainsaw killer , since it totally eliminates what was told in Liebesman’s production. It is located 18 years of The Texas Chainsaw Massacreand shows how it is that Leatherface spent his childhood and teenage years.

“Leatherface” tells a new origin for the chainsaw killer. (Lionsgate)

KEEP READING:

the new age of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: time passes, people change and the great villains insist

The biographical series of Fito Páez for Netflix began filming

You enlarges its cast and new details of season 4 are revealed