The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: why you have to watch the horror sequel on Netflix

All the previous victims had gotten there by accident and Leatherface He finished them off, and he’s not going to stop now. One of the key elements of this film is its elements of current culture, we can see the friends convinced that if they take out their phones and record everything, the villain is not going to touch them for fear of being canceled, but that does not make them it works.

This is a comment on cancel culture, the false sense of security we get when we think the whole world is watching, and the reality that a screen, a like, or a video can’t really protect you, and feeling invincible can be. your worst weakness

Directly connects to the 70’s movie

There are many movies in the saga of The Texas Chainsaw Massacresome very good (such as Jessica Biel of 2003) and other very bad ones (such as that of Alexandra Daddario from 2013), but the one from the 70s is still classic and the best of all, and this movie is a continuation of that.

version of Netflix does not even have to mention the previous ones, it proposes a story in which no one has seen Leatherface for years and the world has forgotten his existence, which gives him the element of surprise to attack his victims when they have let their guard down, plus the decision to connect with the history of the 70 allows the return of other characters iconic.

The return of Sally Hardesty

Sally Hardestyinterpreted by Marilyn Burns In the 70s, she was the only victim who managed to escape from Leatherface, like Laurie Strode did from Michael Myers, she saw her friends die in the most terrible and violent ways, but she found an inner strength that helped her survive now. get out of that place, in order to tell what had happened so that no one else would fall into the trap.