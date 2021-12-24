The Texas sheriff who works with armed civilians to arrest migrants at the border

Brad Coe, the sheriff of the Texas county of Kinney, on the border with Mexico, has been collaborating for months with groups of armed civilians to patrol the border and more easily arrest migrants who cross it illegally. Coe had initiated this policy after the start of the so-called “Operation Lone Star”, in which the governor of Texas, Republican Greg Abbott, a supporter of Donald Trump, had sent the armed forces to the area authorizing them to arrest the migrants at the border. Today civilian groups patrol the border autonomously, armed with rifles and equipped with bulletproof vests and drones, and basically do the work of the police.

For months, Coe has maintained regular contact with these groups, supports them in their operations in a more or less explicit way and coordinates with them, not only to intensify border control and strengthen the operation decided by Abbott, but also to discourage the arrival of migrants: “If they know they will be arrested – said Coe – they will go elsewhere”.

According to the reconstruction of the Wall Street Journal, Coe would meet regularly in his office with some members of the armed groups, who would update him on their activities. Among them there was also a man recently arrested for having participated in the assault on the Capitol on 6 January. Samuel Hall and Christie Hutcherson, respectively at the head of the groups called Patriots for America Militia and Women Fighting for America, said they had reported the presence of migrants to Coe several times.

– Read also: The United States has restored “Remain in Mexico”

The policies adopted by Abbott and Coe have been heavily criticized, also because in theory immigration in the United States is a federal issue: according to various activist organizations, these policies would therefore be considered illegal. Last week the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a well-known organization for the defense of individual rights and freedoms, together with nine other associations filed a complaint with the US Department of Justice, calling for investigations into the arrests of migrants and on partnerships between the sheriff and civilian groups.

It is unclear to what extent these collaborations are supported by other state authorities. Civilian groups heard from Wall Street Journal tell of conflicting positions on the part of the county authorities on the legitimacy of their work. Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said his office does not support them, but added that he has no power over the sheriff’s decisions.