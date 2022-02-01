the text published in the Gazzetta

The third Support Decree (DL n. 4 of January 27, 2022 – text at the bottom) containing “Urgent measures to support businesses and economic operators, work, health and local services, connected to the COVID-19 emergency, as well as to contain the effects of price increases in the electricity sector” was published in the Official Gazette of January 27, effective on the same date.

Fund to support closed economic activities

This fund (referred to in article 2 of dln 73/2021), is refinanced with 20 million euros for the year 2022, destined for activities that as of 27 January 2022 are closed as a result of the preventive measures adopted pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Legislative Decree 221/2021. For persons carrying out business activities, art or profession, having their tax domicile, registered office or operational headquarters in the territory of the State, whose activities are prohibited or suspended until January 31, 2022 pursuant to article 6, paragraph 2, of Legislative Decree 221/2021, are therefore suspended:

the terms relating to the payment of withholding taxes, referred to in Articles 23 and 24 of Presidential Decree 600/1973 and the withholdings relating to the regional and municipal surcharge, which the aforementioned subjects operate as withholding agents, in the month of January 2022;

the terms of VAT payments due in January 2022.

These suspended payments are made, without the application of penalties and interest, in a single solution by 16 September 2022, and there is no refund of the amount already paid. For the effect, the decree provides aid to the sectors that have been closed following the pandemic or have been severely damaged, among which tourism, amusement parks and theme parks, spas and discos stand out.

Retail

Article 2 establishes a “Fund for the relaunch of economic activities”, with an endowment of 200 million euros for the year 2022, aimed at granting aid in the form of a non-repayable contribution to businesses (in possession of requirements referred to in paragraph 2 of the same article), which mainly carry out retail trade activities identified by the ATECO codes indicated therein. For the effect, the cnon-repayable tribute is paid out tocompanies engaged in retail trade which:

have an amount of revenues, referring to 2019, not exceeding 2 million euros;

have experienced a decrease in turnover in 2021 of no less than 30 percent compared to 2019.

Leases in the tourism sector

Limited to the monthly payments from January to March 2022, for the tourism sector, a tax credit (referred to in article 28 of legislative decree 34/2020) is introduced on rents, operational if the turnover, or the payments in the reference month of the year 2022, fell by at least 50% compared to the same month of 2019. The benefit is applied in compliance with the limits and conditions set out in the Communication of the European Commission of 19 March 2020 C (2020) 1863 final “Framework

temporary for State aid measures to support the economy in the current emergency of COVID-19 “, and subsequent amendments. Economic operators submit a specific self-declaration to the Revenue Agency certifying the possession of the requisites and compliance with the conditions and limits set out in the “Aid of limited amount” and “Aid in the form of support at fixed costs not covered” of the aforementioned Communication. The methods, terms of presentation and the content of the self-declarations are established by provision of the director of the same Agency, to be adopted within 30 days from the date of entry into force of the legislative decree in question.

Utilities with available power equal to or greater than 16.5 kW

To reduce the effects of price increases in the electricity sector, in addition to the provisions of article 1 paragraph 504 of Law no. 234/2021, ARERA will cancel, for the first quarter 2022 with effect from 1 January 2022, the rates relating to general system charges applied to users with available power equal to or greater than 16.5 kW, also connected on average and high / very high voltage or for public lighting or electric vehicle charging in places accessible to the public.

Work

It is postponed from 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022 total contribution relief for fixed-term hiring, or with seasonal employment contract, in the tourism and spas sectors. For the time interval I January-31 March 2022, works lTotal exemption from the payment of the additional contribution for the employers of some sectors, specified in the decree, who suspend or reduce their working activity by resorting to social safety nets.

Construction bonus

Article 28 affects the transfer of tax credits and the discount on the invoice for energy requalification and building safety works, inserting the prohibition of multiple transfer of these tax credits, in order to combat carousel fraud and money laundering operations, by effect limiting a single transfer by the company to financial intermediaries. As a result, the receivables that as of February 7, 2022 were previously subject to one of the options referred to in paragraph 1 of article 121 of legislative decree 34/2020, or of the option referred to in paragraph 1 of article 122 of the same legislative decree, may only be the subject of a further transfer to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries, within the terms provided therein.

