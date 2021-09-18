the TG Diregiovani of 14 September

In today’s news from Tg Diregiovani:

Change the programming of ‘Amici 21’

Important news for the audience of ‘Amici’. Due to a reorganization of the schedules, Mediaset has decided to postpone the debut of the new edition of Maria De Filippi’s talent. Exceptionally, for two weeks, Amici’s afternoon appointment will be broadcast on Sunday and not on Saturday. The first episode is scheduled for September 19th, the next on September 26th. From October 3rd, the show will return with the usual Saturday afternoon programming.

‘Hawkeye,’ the trailer for the Hawkeye series

Marvel has released the trailer for ‘Hawkeye’: the series dedicated to the infallible archer of the Avengers Hawkeye aka Clinton Francis Barton, played by Jeremy Renner. The new show will debut November 24 on Disney +. The new series sees the protagonist now out of the Avengers and intending to return home to his family for Christmas. However, the plans are complicated by a series of drawbacks, such as new enemies to fight. The character played by Renner will not be alone in this new adventure. With him will be Kate Bishop, the Hawkeye in the female version, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in theaters in 2022

‘Don’t Worry Darling’, the psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, will debut in theaters on September 23, 2022. This is the international launch date, the Italian release has not been officially released. The New Line Cinema film centers on Alice (played by Pugh), an unhappy housewife and wife struggling with her sanity. The protagonist begins to ask questions when strange events swirl around her. And she doesn’t know that her husband Jack (played by Styles) is hiding a dark secret.

Coldplay announce featuring with BTS

It’s called ‘My Universe’ and it will be on all platforms from September 24th. Coldplay launch the bombshell by announcing the unreleased single that will see them collaborate with the idols of k-pop: BTS. A collaboration between the two groups and above all unexpected. The song, produced by hitmaker Max Martin, will be featured on Chris Martin’s band’s new record, “Music of the Spheres”. Anticipated by the catchphrase ‘Higher Power’ and the 10-minute mini musical work “Coloratura”, the album will be released on October 15th.

Johnny Depp super guest of Alice in the Town for ‘Puffins’

Johnny Depp will be the guest of the 19th edition of Alice nella Città, the autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Fest, scheduled from 14 to 24 October. The actor will arrive in the capital to present ‘Puffins’, the animated web-series spin-off of the animated film ‘Arctic – A glacial adventure’. The series consists of 250 episodes made in mobile-short content format, lasting five minutes each, in which the actor participated by lending his voice and his facial features to the starfish, Johnny Puff.