The TGT cheese company receives the animal welfare certificate

The Grupo TGT cheese company, a leader in the production and distribution of cheese in Spain, has recently obtained the Animal Welfare certificate for raw cow’s milk processed at its Ólvega Lácteos Naturales SL factory. With this, TGT guarantees that 100% of the milk with which it makes its products in this factory, including the production of Lacturale milk, Saiona milk and Natura llet, meets the animal welfare requirements required by the certification.

The act of delivery of the certificate

The delivery of the certificate took place on October 25, and it was awarded by AENOR, the leading certification body in Spain, by Martín Pita, director of the Atlantic Region, and Emilio Flamarique, territorial director in Navarra and La Rioja, , in two acts, one in Ólvega and the other at the Lacturale headquarters in Etxeberri. This certification has been collected by Sergi Ballel, general director of TGT, who has stated “this certification is a recognition of the effort and good work of our farms that work every day to offer the best product without neglecting the careful treatment that animals deserve. ”.

From now on, the packaging of products produced at TGT’s Ólvega factory will contain the animal welfare seal. A recognition of prestige and value that will contribute to increasing consumer confidence in our products.

The certificate in Animal Welfare

The Welfair® Animal Welfare certification scheme, developed by IRTA, entails the complete evaluation of animal welfare through the Welfare Quality and Awin® protocols, which specify the requirements that livestock farms must meet. In addition, it guarantees strict compliance with European legislation on animal welfare in force at any time, or another equivalent or higher, in those cases in which there is locally stricter legislation.

Obtaining the certificate

To obtain the certificate, each of the farms of the Lacturale company were audited individually, obtaining a favorable result for the Welfare Quality award in all of them. Unlike other animal welfare schemes, in this process the audits are based on direct observation of the animal itself, through the evaluation of 4 principles: good nutrition, good accommodation, good health and appropriate behavior. Within these 4 principles, 12 different but complementary measurable animal welfare criteria are identified. In addition, this evaluation has a specific protocol for each animal species.

The certification assures the consumer the existence of an exhaustive audit in all phases of production with the maximum information and transparency. Continuous improvement, self-control and traceability are aspects that are also covered.