The theater in Italy restarts from musicals

«Welcome to the theater. Where everything is fake but nothing is fake ». To utter this sentence it was Gigi Proietti, an immense theater-trained actor who gave the city of Rome the Globe Theater, a faithful replica of the most famous theater of the Elizabethan period, located in the heart of London.
It can be said that the entire history of humanity is linked to the theater. We know for sure that even primitive peoples staged real representations, to narrate to a more or less wide audience, everyday facts or events of particular importance, such as the end of the polar night for the Eskimos. For us the theater is then that of Livio Andronicus, from Plautus and of Seneca, and after that of Niccolo Machiavelli, Ludovico Ariosto And Torquato Tasso.
Teatro is the Commedia dell’Arte of the sixteenth century with the comic characters of Carlo Goldoni, but also the realist theater of Giovanni Verga and the wonderful operas of Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini And Rossini jacket.
Today, the theater is also musical, a particular form of performance that combines recited dialogue, song and dance. And although music has been part of the theater since ancient times, this particular artistic current finds its development overseas starting from the nineteenth century. In Italy, the musical arrives only in the 1950s, in the form of a “musical comedy”, thanks to the work of Pietro Garinei And Sandro Giovannini. They are the two hits like Add a seat at the table And Rugantino.
And it is to another great Italian artist that we owe the birth of one of the most successful musicals in the world. Riccardo Cocciante it is in fact the creative mind behind it Notre Dame de Paris, which this year celebrates 20 years since its debut in Italy. To honor this milestone, the show will be on tour throughout 2022 and will feature the entire original cast of the debut.
Notre Dame de Paris
“Twenty years have passed since the first Italian performance but the strength, majesty and grandeur of this popular work are those of the first day” he said Cocciante during the presentation of the new tour. “Notre Dame de Paris it speaks of the human soul, which is eternal and suffers, yesterday as today, for love and injustice. However, the strength of the musical also comes from the public who continue to be passionate about the story of Esmeralda and Quasimodo, two different ones who struggle to be loved and loved ».
Notre Dame de Paris contains a unique and unrepeatable alchemy, 20 years of music, dances and acrobatics that have thrilled the public and made the show one of the most loved, surpassing the attendance of the greatest live rock and pop music. Since 2002, Notre Dame de Paris it was seen in 47 cities for a total of 159 appointments and a total of 1,346 reruns. According to the visionary entrepreneur and producer David Zard: «This project has entered the DNA of the Italians. Our country had never seen so many spectators and reruns for a musical before. Notre Dame de Paris not only has it held all public records in Italy, but has revolutionized the entertainment scene in our country ».
The musical aims to be “a hymn of rebirth for all”, after difficult years due to the pandemic. According to the Yearbook of the Entertainment 2020 drawn up by the SIAE, the theater suffered a loss of 64.68% in the first year of the pandemic. The musical was then forced to a total stop after February, bringing the total viewership to a measly 505,000. In 2020, the public spent 12.4 million euros on the purchase of tickets and season tickets, a decrease of 74.80%.
They encourage the 80,000 tickets sold in 2021 for Pretty Woman, the musical inspired by the iconic film staged in Milan at the Teatro Nazionale. In a note, the general manager of the facility, Matteo Forte he declared: “These numbers are a strong and important signal to all those who, like myself, believe that the virus can be dealt with with clear and timely measures that guarantee safety to the public”.
Strong however, he also sends a clear message to the government, hoping that the latter “will not leave the theaters alone with the increases in bills and electricity”.
Meanwhile, the musical calendar for the season is rich and ambitious. at the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan, it will be staged until January 30th Alice! In Wonderland a one-of-a-kind noveau cirque show, made up of incredible acrobatics and costumes, plays of lights and evocative music. The tour of the musical based on the film Ghost will end on April 10 in Bari Mirko Ranù, Giulia Sol And Gloria Enchill in the main roles.
In February, thanks to Musical Time, he also returns to Italy Spring Awakening, the controversial Tony Award-winning rock musical, based on the work of Frank Wedekind. It’s still Aladin (at the Brancaccio in Rome), The little shop of horrors (at the Metropolitan in Catania) and the beloved Grease, once again brought to the stage by the Compagnia della Rancia, directed by the great Saverio Marconi.
The month of October will then sanction the return of the Rocky Horror Show, which will kick off its tour with 12 dates at the Arcimboldi Theater in Milan.
The musical, from the stage to the big screen
The Lion King, The beauty and the Beast And Aladin. But also La La Land, A Star is Born And Bohemian Rapsody. The musical is not only a winning bet for the theater but also for the big screen. The six titles listed have managed to gross over five and a half billion in total.
And while waiting for the arrival of the new film by Baz Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge) dedicated to the life of Elvis – of which in the past we had the first taste – in the Italian cinemas, between one superhero and another, the remake of West Side Story signed by Steven Spielberg.
“This is probably the hardest film of my career. West Side Story it boasts what is perhaps the greatest musical score ever written for the theater and each of us is absolutely aware of it, “said the director.
The events of the new film take place in the summer of 1957 in the streets of two neighboring neighborhoods on the Upper West Side, namely Lincoln Square and San Juan Hill. At the time, Lincoln Square was inhabited by the descendants of those who immigrated to the United States during the 19th century, mostly from Europe. The inhabitants of San Juan Hill, on the other hand, were mainly Puerto Ricans who had taken part in the mass immigration that occurred following the Second World War.
Due to the destruction of these neighborhoods, almost all the inhabitants of the area were forced to abandon their homes. For the most part, the city moved the descendants of early European immigrants and the latest Hispanic arrivals elsewhere. The relocation of these populations and the effect of this shift on neighborhoods are a crucial element in the script. In its reinterpretation, Kushner draws a multidimensional portrait of each character, creating individual stories that motivate their actions. Going even further, Spielberg And Kushner they completely reimagined a character – the kind grocer Doc – by transforming him into his widow, a caring Puerto Rican woman who befriends young Tony. From the outset, this role was written for Rita Moreno, who also joined the project as executive producer.
Thanks to Magazzini Salani, to celebrate the return to the screen of West Side Story, the musical is also transformed into a book written by Irvin Schulman, one of the most famous writers and screenwriters of his generation, author of many subjects adapted for cinema. in 1961 he signed the original novel by West Side Story.