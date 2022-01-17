The theater in Italy restarts from musicals

«Welcome to the theater. Where everything is fake but nothing is fake ». To utter this sentence it was Gigi Proietti, an immense theater-trained actor who gave the city of Rome the Globe Theater, a faithful replica of the most famous theater of the Elizabethan period, located in the heart of London.

It can be said that the entire history of humanity is linked to the theater. We know for sure that even primitive peoples staged real representations, to narrate to a more or less wide audience, everyday facts or events of particular importance, such as the end of the polar night for the Eskimos. For us the theater is then that of Livio Andronicus, from Plautus and of Seneca, and after that of Niccolo Machiavelli, Ludovico Ariosto And Torquato Tasso.

Teatro is the Commedia dell’Arte of the sixteenth century with the comic characters of Carlo Goldoni, but also the realist theater of Giovanni Verga and the wonderful operas of Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini And Rossini jacket.

Today, the theater is also musical, a particular form of performance that combines recited dialogue, song and dance. And although music has been part of the theater since ancient times, this particular artistic current finds its development overseas starting from the nineteenth century. In Italy, the musical arrives only in the 1950s, in the form of a “musical comedy”, thanks to the work of Pietro Garinei And Sandro Giovannini. They are the two hits like Add a seat at the table And Rugantino.

And it is to another great Italian artist that we owe the birth of one of the most successful musicals in the world. Riccardo Cocciante it is in fact the creative mind behind it Notre Dame de Paris, which this year celebrates 20 years since its debut in Italy. To honor this milestone, the show will be on tour throughout 2022 and will feature the entire original cast of the debut.

Notre Dame de Paris

“Twenty years have passed since the first Italian performance but the strength, majesty and grandeur of this popular work are those of the first day” he said Cocciante during the presentation of the new tour. “Notre Dame de Paris it speaks of the human soul, which is eternal and suffers, yesterday as today, for love and injustice. However, the strength of the musical also comes from the public who continue to be passionate about the story of Esmeralda and Quasimodo, two different ones who struggle to be loved and loved ».

Notre Dame de Paris contains a unique and unrepeatable alchemy, 20 years of music, dances and acrobatics that have thrilled the public and made the show one of the most loved, surpassing the attendance of the greatest live rock and pop music. Since 2002, Notre Dame de Paris it was seen in 47 cities for a total of 159 appointments and a total of 1,346 reruns. According to the visionary entrepreneur and producer David Zard: «This project has entered the DNA of the Italians. Our country had never seen so many spectators and reruns for a musical before. Notre Dame de Paris not only has it held all public records in Italy, but has revolutionized the entertainment scene in our country ».

The musical aims to be “a hymn of rebirth for all”, after difficult years due to the pandemic. According to the Yearbook of the Entertainment 2020 drawn up by the SIAE, the theater suffered a loss of 64.68% in the first year of the pandemic. The musical was then forced to a total stop after February, bringing the total viewership to a measly 505,000. In 2020, the public spent 12.4 million euros on the purchase of tickets and season tickets, a decrease of 74.80%.

They encourage the 80,000 tickets sold in 2021 for Pretty Woman, the musical inspired by the iconic film staged in Milan at the Teatro Nazionale. In a note, the general manager of the facility, Matteo Forte he declared: “These numbers are a strong and important signal to all those who, like myself, believe that the virus can be dealt with with clear and timely measures that guarantee safety to the public”.

Strong however, he also sends a clear message to the government, hoping that the latter “will not leave the theaters alone with the increases in bills and electricity”.

Meanwhile, the musical calendar for the season is rich and ambitious. at the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan, it will be staged until January 30th Alice! In Wonderland a one-of-a-kind noveau cirque show, made up of incredible acrobatics and costumes, plays of lights and evocative music. The tour of the musical based on the film Ghost will end on April 10 in Bari Mirko Ranù, Giulia Sol And Gloria Enchill in the main roles.

In February, thanks to Musical Time, he also returns to Italy Spring Awakening, the controversial Tony Award-winning rock musical, based on the work of Frank Wedekind. It’s still Aladin (at the Brancaccio in Rome), The little shop of horrors (at the Metropolitan in Catania) and the beloved Grease, once again brought to the stage by the Compagnia della Rancia, directed by the great Saverio Marconi.

The month of October will then sanction the return of the Rocky Horror Show, which will kick off its tour with 12 dates at the Arcimboldi Theater in Milan.