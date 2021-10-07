The theater of the Marquisate raises the curtain with “La Signora Margot” – Targatocn.it

The curtain of the Teatro del Marchesato restarts with “La Signora Margot” show staged by the Company “La Scossa” directed by Valerio Dell’Anna.

The comedy, after the missed debut last year due to the pandemic stop, will open the theatrical season at the small Stable in Piazza Vineis, tomorrow Friday 8 October at 8.45 pm.

Along the lines of “Eve Against Eve”, the famous 1950 Oscar-winning film, “La Signora Margot” traces the story of an established actress and an aspiring actress, and the men around them.

The invisible absolute protagonist is the Theater, an inexhaustible source of ruthless ambitions and bitter frustrations, on whose imaginary stage the characters move, who are almost unconsciously subjugated by it.

A plot full of captivating dialogues and some surprising twists, in which the Muse of the Theater and the statuette that represents her appears and disappears, as an elusive object of desire.

The comedy is divided into two parts divided into seven scenes with a short interval.

Characters and performers

Terry Ramsey: Tiziana Rimondotto; Ester Ferguson: Francesca Fraire; Pauline Clapton: Pia Cappelli Ghigo; Ines Casillo: Isabella Signorile; Mary Dodle: Alina Bogzoiu; Simon Cardale: Sergio Catania; George Write: Giorgio Luxury; Vincent Anderson: Andrea Vineis. Direction Valerio Dell’Anna, assistant director: Rosa Margaria, musical advice: Enrico Sabena; set-up: Mario Aigotti, luci and effects: Franco Carletti.

After the premiere on Friday 8, reruns on Saturday 9 October always at 8.45pm; Sunday 10 October with the double show at 5:45 pm.

The show will still be staged: Friday 15, Saturday 16 October at 8.45pm, Sunday 17 October at 5pm. Single ticket 8 euros.

Reservations at the mobile number: 333 6979063. More info on the website: www.teatrodelmarchesato.it and on the facebook page.

The Teatro del Marchesato also accepts payments through the Satispay app. The season ticket proposed for the 2019/2020 season is still valid and can be used by those who have subscribed it.

Green Pass to show at the entrance and use of the mask. All actors and staff are equipped with a green pass or negative buffer for the first leg on stage.