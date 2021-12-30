The theme of Maturity and the lesson of the Nambikwara tribe

Progressive is doing badly. There is a big crisis and people no longer know when we are going to this Earth: so, at least, the prophet of Quelo, alias Corrado Guzzanti, would have said it, and the sentence has the advantage of being ungrammatical enough to make it an invitation to talk about school. Because, we know, the kids no longer know how to write, and Minister Bianchi did well to reintroduce the dear, old “theme” for all types of schools. In fact, the new state exam will include, in addition to a “diploma thesis”, which will be prepared in the last months of the school year, the traditional oral interview and, indeed, the Italian test, on topics that I imagine pertinent to the individual addresses of study.

And while the commentators are practicing the evergreen state exam, which by now disturbs the sleep of all but the high school students, it occurred to me to think of the Amazonian tribe of the Nambikwara. I have no particular anthropological skills, in reality, and I would not have come across the indigenous population of Mato grosso (Brazil) if, in the field, to study their family and social life, Claude Lévi-Strauss, and if, above all, the philosopher Jacques Derrida had not read some of his annotations (more than fifty years have passed), but the writing lesson that the first gives and the second comments is still not without some usefulness. .

It is, in fact, about writing. The Nambikwara, to whom Lévi-Strauss – traveling in the depths of the tropical forest – gives sheets of paper and pencils, cannot write: they are not in such bad shape as our boys, it is true, but the incisions and punctuation in the pumpkins that in any case they would not make our teachers happy, and they are not considered writing even by the French anthropologist. In other words, the Nambikwara are a “people without writing”, without a pen and inkwell (and then without a print and computer): they live outside the great Western literacy. Of our boys, however, someone fears that they will come later, irremediably later, that they have it behind them and that they no longer know how to write decently or read a book. This is, roughly, the complaint contained in the book by Ricolfi and Mastrocola, “The scholastic damage”, about the unspeakable disasters of the mass democratic school.

However, Derrida reads Lévi-Strauss and objects: you must have a certain model of writing in mind, to argue that the “making lines” of the small Nambikwara group is not writing. You have to draw a clear dividing line and say that yes, this is writing, while that of the natives is, if anything, scratching, scratching, carving, tracing, stamping, engraving, but certainly not writing.

The things that Derrida has to say about the anthropologist’s meeting with the natives (and their crafty tribal leader) are many and cannot be contained in this article. But we too can draw a minimal lesson from them: won’t our kids know how to write only with respect to a certain idea of ​​writing, which is not only not theirs but it is not always clear why and to what extent it should be?

For the avoidance of doubt: I am very happy with the revival of the Italian theme. But I am much less convinced of the arguments that are generally used to complain about the unstoppable decline of the educational institution. As if yesterday we all knew how to read, write and calculate, while today no one knows how to use the semicolon, subjunctives and divisions anymore. In the first place, I am afraid that it is not at all considered that the school of the past, in hindsight, was not everyone’s school at all, because not everyone went to school: those who today leave school without knowing logical analysis before, at school, most of them did not even go into it. Secondly, I suspect that the need to move the boundaries of writing at least a little, to also include “making lines” – so to speak – on TikTok or in who knows what other digital bush is not considered at all. Which is not only a dark forest, but sometimes also a new narrative forest (with all due respect to Umberto Eco, who didn’t love it very much).

All this, I hasten I doubt to say, does not mean that everything should be valid in the state exam: the school remains the school and, fortunately, TikTok remains TikTok. But to read in this proposition only a mutual exclusion is not wrong: it is a loser. How an idea of ​​the scholastic institution (I dare say: of any institution) is losing when one pretends to defend it by contrasting it with the evolution of customs and society. More generally: to the movement of life. It is thought to preserve its function; in reality, it is condemned to irrelevance. Which is the real fear we should have about the fate of education.

I finish. Perhaps there was no need to bother ethno-anthropology for a simple common sense conclusion. But it was useful to measure the distances, indeed I would almost say the head and tail that sometimes occur along the course of history: then the stories of travels to the sad tropics could be useful in denouncing, with anti-institutional enthusiasm, the holy alliance between writing (or class culture) and power; today, on the other hand, that alliance is to be restored in some way. I said it: progressivism is doing pretty badly. All right, it was wrong then; but I have the impression that, in the opposite direction, it is wrong even now.