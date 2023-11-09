The theme of Met Gala 2024 will be ‘Reawakening Fashion’





It may not be a story as old as time, but the theme of the 2024 Met Gala certainly suggests a fairy-tale ending. As announced during a Wednesday morning press conference at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, the highly anticipated annual celebration will return on the first Monday of May 2024, this time with the theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reliving Fashion.”

(Left to Right) Lo Roach and Zendaya attend the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Arrivals at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamperski/Getty Images)

If visions of Disney princesses climbing the stairs of The Met on May 6 are dancing in your mind, remember: Zendaya already gave us a glass slipper moment in 2019 (pictured above). As reported by Fashionista, the “beauties” on display will not be fictional characters, but rather fashions from within the Costume Institute’s permanent collection, approximately 250 of which will be “Reawakened” in an exhibition open to the public from May 10 to September ” Will be done. 2, 2024.

Run by JW Anderson with the help of sponsor TikTok and label sponsor Loewe, the exhibition will be punctuated with “sleeping beauties who will be brought back to life through technology”, including holograms, magnification, video animation, light projection, AI and Even included. smell. As described by Fashionista, high-tech and analog will merge as “archival textiles will stand in immersive experience-like rooms that will animate their elements.”

CEO of The Met Max Hollen said, “This innovative show will push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience the many facets of a work, learn more about its history, and ultimately gain a deeper appreciation of its beauty.” Will do.” , conversation with media sponsor the trend.

Spanning over 400 years of fashion, the exhibition will delve into the realm of fairy tales with the goal of evoking a modern imagination. According to People magazine, “everything from 17th-century English Elizabethan-era corsets to work by 21st-century modern fashion industry tastemakers” will be included, as well as designs from some of fashion’s most respected names .

As curator Andrew Bolton explained during the announcement, the use of modern technology is an ideal way to revisit the beauty and “ephemerality” of some of the institution’s most iconic pieces. “(F)Asian is a living art that is more than any other art form… more than painting, more than sculpture,” Bolton said. “That’s what partially inspired (the theme): How do we bring life back into an art form that was intended to be lived and embodied by an individual?”

The 2024 Met Gala celebrity co-chairs have not been announced yet, but fashion lovers will undoubtedly be tuning in to see how next year’s attendees translate the theme. Will princess-esque archival looks prevail, or will celebrity stylists commission fashion houses to create future fairy-tale moments? Possibly some of both, and more – we’ll find out on Monday, May 6.

